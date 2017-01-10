Big Week: January 11-18

By Staff

The woman in charge

When President Woodrow Wilson suffered a debilitating stroke in 1919, his wife, Edith Bolling Wilson, essentially became the first woman president of the United States, whose authority, now largely forgotten, was acknowledged in Washington, D.C., circles at the time.

On Wednesday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m., the Riverside Public Library, 1 Burling Road, hosts William Hazelgrove, former Ernest Hemingway Writer in Residence, who will present "Madam President: Edith Wilson."

The talk will take place in the Great Room of the library. Admission is free.

Let's get 'Lost'

Riverside Township continues its weekly Thursday Afternoon at the Movies series on Jan. 12 with the 1945 classic Lost Weekend, starring Jane Wyman and featuring an Academy Award-winning performance by Ray Milland in a story about a man struggling with alcohol addiction.

Movies are at the Riverside Township Hall, 27 Riverside Road in Riverside at 12:30 p.m. Admission is free.

District 96 Faculty Music Concert

Riverside Elementary School District 96 faculty will present a recital on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Hauser Junior High, 65 Woodside Road in Riverside.

A suggested $10 adult donation will be accepted for the Hauser Composition Commission project. For more information, call 708-447-7933.

We're in the money

Stop by the I-Cash table in the lobby of the North Riverside Public Library, 2400 Desplaines Ave., on Saturday, Jan. 14 between noon and 4 p.m. and staff from the Illinois Treasurer's Office will check to see if there's unclaimed property owed to you.

Questions? Call 708-447-0869 or visit www.northriversidelibrary.org/events.

Arts Center debuts new exhibition

Riverside Arts Center, 32 E. Quincy St. in Riverside, presents a new group exhibition, "A Certain Slant of Light," from Jan. 15 through Feb. 25.

The show features the work of Bill Conger, Natalie Jacobson, Shona Macdonald, Melissa Randall, Dawn Roe, Pete Schulte, Buzz Spector and Dustin Young and the work in the show encapsulates the lyricism, fragility and foreboding in Emily Dickinson's poem "There's a Certain Slant of Light." Conger and Macdonald curated the exhibition.

Members of the public are also invited to an opening reception for the show on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Admission to the Freeark Gallery of Arts inside the RAC is free. Hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. Closed Sunday and Mondays.

For more information, visit www.riversideartscenter.com.

And more

• North Riverside Public Library, 2400 Desplaines Ave., hosts Messy Mornings for Munchkins for ages 2 and up every Tuesday in January at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy short, active stories and messy fun in this hands-on program.

The Youth Service Department will also host Lapsit Storytime for babies and toddlers with an adult on Thursdays in January at 10:30 a.m., beginning Jan. 5.

And on Wednesdays in January at 3:30 p.m. kids in first grade and older (kindergarteners may attend with an adult) can attend the LEGOs Club (LEGOs provided).

On Thursdays from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 12, kids 2nd grade and up can be part of the After School Book Club. Books will be provided. Call 708-447-0869 to register.

On Jan. 13 from 3:30 to 5 p.m. kids 2nd grade and up (K-1st may attend with adult) are invited to Crafts & Cookies to make fun, seasonal crafts.

On Jan. 17 at 3:30 p.m. kids 1st grade and older are invited to Mad Science. Please dress for mess.

• Riverside Public Library, 1 Burling Road, hosts Felted Animal Making on Tuesdays, Jan. 17 and 31 at 7 p.m. in the Public Meeting Room. Join Diane Ruzevich and learn how to make adorable felted animals. There's a $10 fee per animal. Attend one or more sessions to finish your project.

• Trinity High School, 7574 Division St. in River Forest, will host its eighth-grade entrance exams on Jan. 14. The test begins at 8 a.m., so arrive early. Bring two No. 2 pencils and a $25 fee (cash or check). Call Mary Tansey, director of admissions, at 708-453-9374 with questions.

• North Riverside Parks and Recreation hosts a supervised open gym for teens every Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Village Commons, 2401 Desplaines Ave. Concession available. $5 fee at the door.

• The Brookfield Elks Lodge, 9022 31st St., hosts bingo every Monday night. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. minimum cash payout of $2,275 a night, plus pull tabs, lightning, tic-tac and raffles.