Big Week: January 25-February 1

By Staff

Happy (Chinese) New Year!

On Saturday, Jan. 28 at 2 p.m. in the Great Room of the Riverside Public Library, 1 Burling Road, celebrate the Year of the Rooster during "Chinese New Year: History and Music." The program is presented in association with the Shen Yun Symphony Orchestra.

On Monday, Jan. 30 at 7 p.m. in the Great Room, join professors Michelangelo Sabatino and Rhodri Windsor Liscombe for a the presentation "Canada: Landscapes of Modernity," in a program co-sponsored with the Frederick Law Olmsted Society. The lecture explores contributions, including by Olmsted who designed Mount Royal Park in Montreal.

Don't throw away this shot

Enjoy an exciting evening of all things Alexander Hamilton during "A Hamilton Affair" with Megan Wells and Scott Jones on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. in the Great Room of the Riverside Public Library, 1 Burling Road.

Wells and Jones enact scenes from Hamilton's life, both political and personal and then round off the evening with a discussion of the making of the smash Broadway musical about Hamilton's life.

Made in the Shade

On Saturday, Jan. 28 at 9:30 a.m. at the Brookfield Village Hall, 8820 Brookfield Ave., the Brookfield Garden Club hosts a special program "Fifty Shades of Green" where you can learn how to have the shade garden of your wildest fantasies.

This lecture combines tips on creating a shade garden, as well as viewing pictures of shade plants. The group meets the last Saturday of each month January through October. For more information, contact Annette at 708-207-3335 or visit www.brookfieldgardenclub.weebly.com.

Don't touch that dial!

Watch the actors and sound-effects crew of the Riverside Township Radio Players recreate an episode of the classic comedy Our Miss Brooks and "No Hiding Place" from Adventures of the Saint during their performance on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium of the Riverside Township Hall, 27 Riverside Road. Admission is free. www.riversidetownshipradioplayers.com.

Just the facts ma'am

Learn about how new policing legislation has affected local police departments at a special forum hosted by the LaGrange Area League of Women Voters on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the LaGrange Park Public Library, 555 N. LaGrange Road.

Participating will be four local police chiefs, including Tom Weitzel of Riverside, Ernie Millsap of Hodgkins, Ed Rompa of LaGrange Park and Joseph Ford of Countryside.

For more information, email league@lagrangearealwv.org or visit www.lagrangearealwv.org.

And more

• North Riverside Library, 2400 Desplaines Ave., hosts Wednesday Movie Matinee on Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. with a screening of Race, the story of Jesse Owens competing at the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany. Free.

• Age Options invites adults 60 and older for the grand re-opening of its older adult café, which is being rechristened the Brookfield Colgrass Café in honor of Cathy Colgrass Edwards, the late Brookfield village clerk. The event takes place Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brookfield Elks Lodge, 9022 31st St. in Brookfield. Suggested donation is $3. Lunch is served at the café Monday through Friday. 708-310-4434.

• Will you have a freshman entering Riverside-Brookfield High School next school year? If so, you'll want to attend Incoming Freshman Registration and Course Selection Day on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (by appointment) at the high school, 160 Ridgewood Road in Riverside. Parents will submit registration materials and students will register for classes, Staff will be on hand to answer questions. 708-442-7500.

• On Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. in the Public Meeting Room of the Riverside Public Library, 1 Burling Road, author Edward McClelland discusses his new book How to Speak Midwestern, where you'll learn how settlers from western New England established the building blocks of the accent.

• Get ready seniors, The Brookfield Chamber of Commerce will host its Valentine's Day Senior Social, featuring refreshments and entertainment, on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the lower level of the Brookfield Village Hall, 8820 Brookfield Ave.

• The Brookfield Elks Lodge, 9022 31st St., hosts bingo every Monday night. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. minimum cash payout of $2,275 a night, plus pull tabs, lightning, tic-tac and raffles.

• North Riverside Parks and Recreation hosts a supervised open gym for teens every Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Village Commons, 2401 Desplaines Ave. Concession available. $5 fee at the door.

• Theatre of Western Springs, 4384 Hampton Ave. in Western Springs, presents To Master the Art by William Brown and Doug Frew and directed by Him Beaudry from Jan. 19-29. The play tells the tale of Julia Child and her husband, Paul in 1950s Paris. Tickets are $20 or $22. Call the box office at 708-246-3380 or visit www.theatrewesternsprings.com.

• North Riverside Public Library, 2400 Desplaines Ave., presents "Big Band Memories," on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. Band leader Steve Cooper will show film clips of the greatest orchestras and singers of the Big Band era. Admission is free. To sign up, call 708-447-0869 or visit www.northriversidelibrary.org/events.

• Riverside Arts Center, 32 E. Quincy St. in Riverside, presents the group exhibition, "A Certain Slant of Light," from Jan. 15 through Feb. 25. Admission to the Freeark Gallery of Arts inside the RAC is free. Hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. Closed Sunday and Mondays. www.riversideartscenter.com.