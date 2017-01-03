Big Week: January 4-11

By Staff

The thunder overhead

The "L" rumbles over the streets of downtown Chicago and out into its neighborhoods and suburbs. It's part of everyday life in the city, but how much do you know about its history?

On Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m., Riverside Public Library, 1 Burling Road, hosts "The Chicago 'L': Chicago's Biggest Mover and Shaker" in the Great Room of the library.

Greg Borzo, author of the book The Chicago L, reporter/editor at Modern Railroads magazine and professional tour guide for the Chicago History Museum will talk about the rail systems growth and development in a way that will inform, entertain and provoke memories of travel around Chicago.

Winter break activities for kids

North Riverside Public Library, 2400 Desplaines Ave., hosts Messy Mornings for Munchkins for ages 2 and up every Tuesday in January at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy short, active stories and messy fun in this hands-on program.

The Youth Service Department will also host Lapsit Storytime for babies and toddlers with an adult on Thursdays in January at 10:30 a.m., beginning Jan. 5. On Saturday, Jan. 7 at 10:30 a.m. kids 2 through 5 are invited to Tales & Treats, where they can snack along to fun stories and make a craft to take home.

Also on Jan. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. middle school and high school students are invited to play Wii games and watch movies. Also plenty of iPads to play individual games like Pokemon Go. Pizza and snacks provided.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6:30 p.m. kids of all ages can enjoy Pajama Storytime. Meets at the fireplace on the main floor. And on Wednesdays beginning Jan. 11 at 3:30 p.m. kids in first grade and older (kindergarteners may attend with an adult) can attend the LEGOs Club (LEGOs provided).

Riverside Public Library, 1 Burling Road, invites kids (under 7 must be accompanied by an adult) to watch the film Secret Life of Pets on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. Free.

Medicare seminar

Turning 65 soon and thinking about healthcare coverage? Riverside Public Library, 1 Burling Road, hosts a Medicare information seminar on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the Great Room.

Learn about Medicare changes, how to select the best Medicare supplement plan and Part D drug plan and how to avoid making a mistake in selecting a plan. Bill Scanlon and Courtney Erb of Access Benefit Plan Consultants will present the information.

And more

• "Good Machines," an art exhibition highlighting connections between humans and technology continues thru Jan. 7 at Riverside Arts Center, 32 E. Quincy St., Riverside. Free. Visit www.riversideartscenter.com for gallery times.

• North Riverside Parks and Recreation hosts a supervised open gym for teens every Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Village Commons, 2401 Desplaines Ave. Concession available. $5 fee at the door.

• The Brookfield Elks Lodge, 9022 31st St., hosts bingo every Monday night. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. minimum cash payout of $2,275 a night, plus pull tabs, lightning, tic-tac and raffles.

• Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-3rd) hosts a town hall meeting on Jan. 7 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Oak Lawn Community High School, 9400 Southwest Highway. Lipinski will talk about his work in Congress and take questions from audience members. Staff will be on hand an hour before the meeting to assist with Medicare, Social Security and veterans' benefits.

• The village of North Riverside provides $6 haircuts for seniors at the Village Commons, 2401 Desplaines Ave. Open to residents and non-residents. Call the Recreation Department for details and appointments at 708-442-5515. Upcoming date Jan. 9.