BIG WEEK: February 1-8

'Now you has jazz'

• Enjoy swinging big band favorites by the Sound Hounds, who will perform at the Brookfield Jazz Society's meeting on Thursday, Feb. 2 in the lower-level "Jazz Room" at Sawa's Old Warsaw, 9200 W. Cermak Road in Broadview. Doors open at 7 p.m. and music starts promptly at 7:15 p.m. Minimum band donation of $7 for BJS members ($10 for non-members). Visit www.brookfieldjazz.org/events for more info.

νThe Northern Illinois University Jazz Band will perform for one night only on Friday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. at the Theatre of Western Springs, 4384 Hampton Ave. Tickets are $30 ($25 for TWS subscribers). The Lyons Township High School Jazz Ensemble will open the night with a special set. The event is a benefit for TWS and the public is invited. Call 708-246-3380 or visit www.theatreofwesternsprings.com for tickets.

Health and Wellness Expo

The LaGrange Business Association and the Parent Community Network host the 2017 Family Health and Wellness Expo on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the South Campus of Lyons Township High School, 4900 S. Willow Springs Road in Western Springs.

The event features interactive activities, cooking demonstrations by local chefs, a fashion show and celebrity appearances, including the Hernandez Brothers, the winners of NBC's "The Biggest Loser – Season 17."

Activities include soccer skills training, vertical jump, face painting, yoga for kids and adults, chair massages and drumming circles. Prizes from local businesses and attractions, free samples and goodie bags.

Kindergarten open house

The Triton College Child Development center Lab School's kindergarten program will host an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2 on the Triton campus, 2000 Fifth Ave. in River Grove. Parents can meet the teachers, tour the classroom and register children for the program. The open house will be held in Room G-110 of the G Building.

Rules of the Road primer

The Illinois Secretary of State will host a free Rules of the Road class at the North Riverside Village Commons, 2401 Desplaines Ave., on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The class is open to anyone over the age of 16 who is looking to pass the driver's license renewal exam. The class will update drivers on current rules of the road, explain vision and driving ability exams and prepare applicants for the general written and road sign exam.

The class is free, but registration is required. Call North Riverside Parks and Recreation at 708-442-5515.

And more

• The library will host Felted Animal Making on Tuesdays, Feb. 7 and 21 at 7 p.m. in the Public Meeting Room. Join Diane Ruzevich and learn how to make adorable felted animals. There's a $10 fee per animal. Attend one or more sessions to finish your project.

• North Riverside Library, 2400 Desplaines Ave., hosts Wednesday Movie Matinee on Feb. 1 at 2 p.m. with a screening of Race, the story of Jesse Owens competing at the 1936 Olympics in Nazi Germany. Free.

• Get ready seniors, The Brookfield Chamber of Commerce will host its Valentine's Day Senior Social, featuring refreshments and entertainment, on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the lower level of the Brookfield Village Hall, 8820 Brookfield Ave.

• The Brookfield Elks Lodge, 9022 31st St., hosts bingo every Monday night. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. minimum cash payout of $2,275 a night, plus pull tabs, lightning, tic-tac and raffles.

• North Riverside Parks and Recreation hosts a supervised open gym for teens every Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Village Commons, 2401 Desplaines Ave. Concession available. $5 fee at the door.

• Riverside Arts Center, 32 E. Quincy St. in Riverside, presents the group exhibition, "A Certain Slant of Light," from Jan. 15 through Feb. 25. Admission to the Freeark Gallery of Arts inside the RAC is free. Hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. Closed Sunday and Mondays. www.riversideartscenter.com.