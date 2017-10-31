Big Week: November 1-8

The Brookfield Jazz Society presents a night of live jazz featuring Jeff Hedberg's C11, a 12-piece ensemble that performs the West Coast "cool" style jazz featuring top soloists from the Chicago area, on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. in the lower-level Jazz Room at Sawa's Old Warsaw, 9200 W. Cermak Road in Broadview.

Opera lovers unite!

The Lyric Opera of Chicago Riverside Chapter celebrates National Opera Week by inviting everyone to "Opera and More" on Saturday, Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. at Ascension Lutheran Church, 400 Nuttall Road in Riverside.

Tenor Christian Ketter, pianist Paul Dykstra and violinist Cara Schlecker will offer a diverse program featuring many musical styles from sacred music to opera to Gershwin.

Tickets are $25. For reservations, call 708-447-7523, email astake1@msn.com and mail checks payable to Lyric Opera of Chicago to Alice Stake, 140 Barrypoint Road, Riverside 60546.

Local sculptor's work at library

Riverside Public Library, 1 Burling Road, presents an art exhibit featuring work by local artist Heather Hug throughout the library during the months of November and December.

Hug, who has been part of the Chicago art scene since 1994, is an artist whose sculptures incorporate messages of life. The displayed works will also be available for purchase, and 40 percent of sales will benefit Riverside Friends of the Library to assist their fundraising efforts.

West Coast 'cool' jazz

The Brookfield Jazz Society presents a night of live jazz featuring Jeff Hedberg's C11, a 12-piece ensemble that performs the West Coast "cool" style jazz featuring top soloists from the Chicago area, on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. in the lower-level Jazz Room at Sawa's Old Warsaw, 9200 W. Cermak Road in Broadview.

Minimum band donation for jazz society members is $7. Non-members pay a $10 cover charge.

Helping cops help us

The Brookfield Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association invites the community to a Red Solo Cup Fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. at the Brookfield VFW Hall, 8844 Ogden Ave.

Proceeds from the event will help the association support local law enforcement efforts by purchasing equipment and helping fund programs.

The event is for adults 21 and over and tickets are $20, which includes unlimited beer, wine and soda, plus a light meal. Music and dancing courtesy of the band Claremont Drive. There will also be a split-the-pot drawing and raffles.

Call Denise Polerecky at 708-356-6039, Cec Riley at 708-296-2108 or any member of the BCPAAA.

Warming up to the holidays

Looking to do a little early Christmas shopping? You'll have a pair of opportunities in the coming week.

• North Riverside Parks and Recreation kicks off the Christmas season a little early with a festive Holiday Bazaar, featuring local crafters and other vendors, on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Village Commons, 2401 Desplaines Ave.

Concessions available. The event is free to attend.

• Also on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can head on over to the British Home rehabilitation Center at Cantata Adult Life Services, 8700 31st St. in Brookfield, for the Daughters of the British Empire's annual Holiday Bazaar.

Admission is free.

And more

• Students at Park Junior High, 325 N. Park Road in LaGrange Park, present Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella on Nov. 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. in the school's auditorium. Tickets are $5 at the door.

• Friends of the Chicago Portage will host their final walking tour of the Chicago Portage National Historic Site, 4800 S. Harlem Ave., on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. The two-hour tour led by guide John Langer tells Chicago's "birth story" and is held rain or shine along a half-mile long gravel path through the woods. Meet at the monument.

νRiverside Arts Center, 32 E. Quincy St., continues its exhibition Twist Affix, featuring the work of Aimee Beaubien in the Freeark Gallery of Art through Dec. 2. Admission is free. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Visit www.riversideartscenter.com for more information.

• Riverside Presbyterian Church hosts documentaries on Saturday mornings at the Riverside Public Library, 1 Burling Road. The second, on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m., will feature the film Welcome to Leith, where a neo-Nazi intended to build a white nationalist haven and the town's struggles to prevent him.

• Crafters wanted for the St. Barbara Craft Show on Nov. 18. Contact Alicia Mancini at 708-485-2502.

• Anyone needing help learning to use their smartphone, computer, tablet or other device can get help at Teens Teach Tech on Nov. 1 and Nov. 8 from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. at Hauser Junior High, 65 Woodside Road in Riverside, Room 107. Contact Nicole O'Connell with questions at 708-837-2833 or oconnelln@district96.org.

• North Riverside Public Library, 2400 Desplaines Ave., presents the program "Writing and Self-Publishing: What I Wish Someone Had Told Me" on Nov. 8 at 6:30 p.m. Local mystery writer Karen Berg-Raftakis will talk about writing, editing, publishing and marketing. Copies of her latest book will be for sale and signing. Free. To sign up call 708-447-0869 or visit www.northriversidelibrary.org/events.

Also at the library this week: Messy Mornings for Munchkins (ages 2+), Nov. 7 at 10:30 a.m.; Lapsit Storytime (babies, toddlers with adult), Nov. 2 at 10:30 a.m.; Tales and Treats (ages 2-5) on Nov. 4 at 10:30 a.m.; After School Book Club (2nd grade ), Nov. 2 at 3:45 p.m.; DIY Unique Photo Frames (grades 6-12) on Nov. 4 at 1 p.m.

• The Brookfield Elks Lodge, 9022 31st St., hosts bingo every Monday night. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. minimum cash payout of $2,275 a night, plus pull tabs, lightning, tic-tac and raffles.