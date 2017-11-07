Big Week: November 8-15

Caledonia Senior Living and Memory Care, 2800 Desplaines Ave. in North Riverside, will celebrate a century of caring for seniors at an Open House on Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m.

Riverside Arts Center, 32 E. Quincy St., will host an opening reception on Nov. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. in its FlexSpace Gallery, home to the exhibit "The Pen" featuring the work of artist Liz McCarthy.

Steven Sanduski (Scrooge's nephew) and Jake Shevitz (Scrooge) are among the students at Hauser Junior High School in Riverside featured in the cast of Charles Dickens' classic "A Christmas Carol" on Nov. 13 and 14 in the school's auditorium. | Alexa Rogals/Staff Photographer

Going Greenway

The Frederick Law Olmsted Society hosts a free public lecture on the Salt Creek Greenway development and its future connection with the Centennial Trail on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7 p.m. at Imperial Oak Brewing, 501 Willow Blvd. in Western Springs.

Bike path design expert David Landeweer will talk about the past and future of the scenic trail and how Chicago-area trails contribute to the health and economic vitality of surrounding communities.

Calling all Scrooges

Students at Hauser Junior High, 65 Woodside Road in Riverside, will stage an adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol in the school's auditorium on Monday, Nov. 13 and Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m.

Admission to the play is free and open to the public.

Caledonia Open House

The open house is free and open to the public. RSVP by Nov. 13 by calling 708-813-2346 or register at caledoniaopenhouse.eventbrite.com.

Opening reception at Riverside Arts Center

McCarthy uses clay and carpet to create a site for material play, and the objects that emerge are collaborative experiments in form, celebrating the mess-making and material play.

The exhibit runs through Dec. 9. Admission is free. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.

Meet the artist at Brookfield Public Library

The Brookfield Public Library unveils an exhibit of work by artist Chris Gavin during a special after-hours talk and reception for the latest installment of the library's Community Arts Initiative.

Tour the exhibit and learn about his work at this free event. Refreshments provided. For more info call 708-485-6917 or visit www.brookfieldlibrary.info.

And more

• For the month of November officers from the Brookfield Police Department will be growing beards to raise money and show support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Show your support for both the police department and St. Jude's by donating to the Beards and Badges effort at fundraising.stjude.org/brookfieldPDbnb.

• The LaGrange-Brookfield School District 102 Parent Instrumental Music Association (PIMA) will host a Pints for PIMA fundraising event on Nov. 10 from 5 to 10 p.m. at BuckleDown Brewing, 8700 47th St. in Lyons. The brewery will donate $1 for every pint purchased and Best Truckin' BBQ will donate $1 for every entrée purchased.

• Brookfield Aging Well invites you to Aging Care Connections on Nov. 9 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Brookfield Elks Lodge, 9022 31st St. in Brookfield, to get updates on programs, services and news for senior citizens. Light refreshments served. Call 708-603-2342 for more info.

• Aging Well of Lyons/Riverside/North Riverside presents Sharing Treasured Memories on Nov. 14 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the North Riverside Village Commons, 2401 Desplaines Ave. Bring a favorite holiday recipe or memory. Four lucky winners will be asked to share. Bring a non-perishable food item. Refreshments served. Call 708-447-5092 for more info.

• The Township of Lyons will host seminars on filing a property tax appeal on Nov. 13 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Willow Springs Community Center, 8156 S. Archer, and on Nov. 14 from 6 to 7 p.m. at Justice Village Hall, 7800 S. Archer. Appeals may be filed through Nov. 28 in Lyons Township. Call the township assessor at 708-482-8300, option 1, for more information.

• Brookfield Public Library, 3609 Grand Blvd., hosts a seminar on Medicare on Nov. 9 at 6:30 p.m. On Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. Tom Kens shares the story of his life in the Navy on board an aircraft carrier in his presentation "A Grateful Veteran." Call 708-485-6917 or visit www.brookfieldlibrary.info.

• Riverside Arts Center, 32 E. Quincy St., continues its exhibition Twist Affix, featuring the work of Aimee Beaubien in the Freeark Gallery of Art through Dec. 2. Admission is free. Regular gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Visit www.riversideartscenter.com for more information.

νCrafters wanted for the St. Barbara Craft Show on Nov. 18. Contact Alicia Mancini at 708-485-2502.

νAnyone needing help learning to use their smartphone, computer, tablet or other device can get help at Teens Teach Tech on Nov. 8 and Nov. 15 from 3:15 to 4:15 p.m. at Hauser Junior High, 65 Woodside Road in Riverside, Room 107. Contact Nicole O'Connell with questions at 708-837-2833 or oconnelln@district96.org.

• North Riverside Public Library, 2400 Desplaines Ave., presents Also at the library this week: Messy Mornings for Munchkins (ages 2+), Nov. 14 at 10:30 a.m.; Lapsit Storytime (babies, toddlers with adult), Nov. 9 at 10:30 a.m.; Pajama Storytime (children plus adult) on Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m.; After School Book Club (2nd grade ), Nov. 9 at 3:45 p.m.; Lego Club Mega-Build Challenge (1 grade ) on Nov. 10 at 3:45 p.m.

• The Brookfield Elks Lodge, 9022 31st St., hosts bingo every Monday night. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. minimum cash payout of $2,275 a night, plus pull tabs, lightning, tic-tac and raffles.

• Riverside Presbyterian Church, 116 Barrypoint Road, will host its annual Christkindlmarkt and Christmas Café on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come support the vendors, do some early Christmas shopping and enjoy delicious food. Proceeds support the mission work of the Riverside Presbyterian Church.