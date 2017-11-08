Brookfield cops raising funds for St. Jude's Children Hospital

By Bob Uphues

Editor

For the month of November officers from the Brookfield Police Department will be growing beards to raise money and show support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Show your support for both the police department and St. Jude's by donating to the "Beards and Badges" effort at fundraising.stjude.org/brookfieldPDbnb.

