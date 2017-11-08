Brookfield cops raising funds for St. Jude's Children Hospital
November is Beards and Badges month
By Bob Uphues
For the month of November officers from the Brookfield Police Department will be growing beards to raise money and show support for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Show your support for both the police department and St. Jude's by donating to the "Beards and Badges" effort at fundraising.stjude.org/brookfieldPDbnb.
