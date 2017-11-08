Riverside police chief to talk federal funding on radio program
Weitzel to discuss impact of Trump-Emanuel feud
By Bob Uphues
If you're up early on Sunday, Nov. 12, if you turn your radio dial to 720-AM at 7:30 a.m., you' may hear a familar voice.
That's because Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel will appear as a guest on WGN Radio's "Sunday Spin," where he'll talk about the local impact of the funding feud between President Donald Trump and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. Weitzel argues that it threatens public safety funding for smaller Cook County municipalities.
"At risk are ... over $2.3 million in non-matching grants funds to suburban police agencies in Cook County," Weitzel said in a press release announcing his radio appearance. "This feud will also impact all police agencies state wide."
The program will also be available as a podcast at www.wgnradio.com.
