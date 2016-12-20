Big Week: December 21-28

By Staff

Winter break arts camp at RAC

Kids going stir crazy during the holiday break from school? Riverside Arts Center, 32 E. Quincy St. in Riverside, may be able to help you out.

From Dec. 26-30 and Jan. 2-6, the arts organization will host a Winter Break Camp where students can explore a variety of projects in media such as clay, fibers, collage, sculpture, paint, chalk, Mosaics and more.

Kids will be grouped by age and encouraged to unleash their creative instincts. Full day and half-day sessions (hours are between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.) are available. For cost information visit www.riversideartscenter.com or call them at 708-442-6400.

Ring in Christmas at Plymouth Place

Plymouth Place Senior Living, 315 N. LaGrange Road in LaGrange, invites the public to welcome Christmas by attending one or more of the holiday-themed events planned this week.

Start off with the Dick Best Organ Christmas Concert and Sing-Along in Dole Hall on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 7 p.m. The Plymouth Place resident will entertain with his annual sing-along featuring holiday favorites.

On Friday, Dec. 23 at 1:30 p.m. in Albert Hall, enjoy a Violin and Viola Holiday Ensemble featuring students of music teacher Emily McGinn. Then at 3 p.m. in Dole Hall enjoy holiday-themed music and songs by talented Plymouth Place residents during the Plymouth Place Chorus and Chimes Holiday Concert.

Finally, celebrate Christmas Eve with a candlelight service on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 2 p.m. in Dole Hall.

All of the events are free to attend and open to the public. Reservations are requested. Call 708-354-0340 or email rlopienski@plymouth.provinet.com.

Celebrate the reason for the season

If you're looking for a Christmas Eve or Christmas worship service, there are several to choose from locally.

Riverside Presbyterian Church, 116 Barrypoint Road, on Dec. 24 hosts a live nativity at 3 p.m. followed by a worship service and children's pageant at 4 p.m.

St. Barbara Church, 4008 Prairie Ave. in Brookfield, hosts a 4 p.m. Christmas pageant family Mass on Dec. 24 at 4 p.m., carols with the choir at 9:30 p.m. and a candlelight Mass at 10 p.m.; Christmas Day Mass is at 7:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (in Spanish).

Ascension Lutheran Church, 400 Nuttall Road in Riverside, hosts a Christmas Eve candlelight worship on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. On Dec. 25, worship is at 10 a.m., followed at 11:30 a.m. by a Christmas dinner, which is free to attend and open to all.

Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Woodside Road in Riverside, hosts a festival liturgy with candlelight at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24 and a 10:15 liturgy on Dec. 25.

And more

• Mailboxes for letters to Santa are ready to receive children's letters in both Riverside and North Riverside. In Riverside, the mailbox is located on the east side of the historic water tower, 10 Pine Ave. Letters received before Dec. 22 will get a note back from Santa.

In North Riverside, the mailbox is inside the Village Commons at 2401 Desplaines Ave. Deposit letters before Dec. 21 with a return address so Santa may respond.

• "Good Machines," an art exhibition highlighting connections between humans and technology continues thru Jan. 7 at Riverside Arts Center, 32 E. Quincy St., Riverside. Free. Visit www.riversideartscenter.com for gallery times.

• Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo, 3300 Golf Road in Brookfield, continues Dec. 26-31 from 4 to 9 p.m. For more information visit www.czs.org/HolidayMagic or call 708-688-8000. Admission and parking fees apply.

• North Riverside Parks and Recreation hosts a supervised open gym for teens every Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Village Commons, 2401 Desplaines Ave. Concession available. $5 fee at the door.

• Riverside Public Library, 1 Burling Road, hosts Make-A-Gift projects for grade 6 and up on Dec. 21 from 3:15 to 5 p.m. Make a special holiday gift for someone in your life. Drop in anytime during the program.

While the kids are off for the holidays, have them write their thank you notes at a special Thank You Note Craft activity for kids ages 5 and up on Dec. 27 and 28. Stop in throughout the day and make personalized notes for family and friends. No registration required.

• Plymouth Place, 315 N. LaGrange Rd. in LaGrange Park, presents a West Suburban Band holiday concert in Dole Hall at 7:15 p.m. on Dec. 15; Jolly Boys Holiday Concert in Dole Hall on Dec. 17 at 7:15 p.m.; and Quest Theatre's puppet performance of Blue Nativity in Dole Hall on Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.

• The Brookfield Elks Lodge, 9022 31st St., hosts bingo every Monday night. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. minimum cash payout of $2,275 a night, plus pull tabs, lightning, tic-tac and raffles.