Brookfield Police Officer Mark McEwen shops for gifts with a child during the department's annual "Shop with a Cop" program in partnership with the Brookfield Citizen's Police Academy Alumni Association. Local businesses, residents and village employees made donations totaling $3,560, which allowed 12 children from five Brookfield area schools to buy gifts for family members at the Walmart in Hodgkins. Each family was also presented with a $150 gift card for groceries from Tischler's Finer Foods. | Provided