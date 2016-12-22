Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
30°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

St. Mary School names 2016-17 first trimester honor students

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Community Editor

8th grade

High Honors

Gwen Acosta

Cindie Huerta

Matthew Ivansek

Alberto Ochoa

Thomas O'Connor

Kaitlyn O'Donoghue

Elizabeth Pilarz

Katerina Super

William Toriello

 

Honors

Tyrus Alvarez

Julian Arenas

Isaias Bahena

Alyssa Cabrera

Cameron Castilla

Francisco Garcia

Frank Lang

Charlie Lyons

Rebecca Melero

Maeve Mosbrook

Joshua Ortega

Isabel Oyuela

Nicholas Polston

Maeve White

Claire Woods

 

 

7th grade

 

High Honors

Grace Fangmann

Margaret Fangmann

Claudia Herrera

Lorelei Kotwasinski

Amelia Scharpf

Grace Simmons

Stephanie Suarez

 

Honors

Elijah Bayer

Benediktas Bieliauskas

Isabella Brunke

Jenna Chambers

Harrison Covarrubias

Ella Kallenborn

Natalie Kazmierowicz

Isabella Krause

Paige Leatherwood

Gavin Liesse

Havana Muniz

Elena Pinedo

Cristian Rodriguez

Isabella Sandoval

Sarah Wood

Isabella Urtis

 

6th grade

 

High Honors

Sophia Alvarez

Olivia Bahena

Isabela Cabrera

Ruth Fangmann

Anastasia Lerma

Cassidy Monti

Cristian Ochoa

Olivia Polston

Elizabeth Selover

 

Honors

Sebastian Alvarez

Joseph Burda

Holly Hudson

Nuala McMahon

Ryan O'Donoghue

Sophie Prangle

Alexa Sandoval

Delilah Tirva

Callie Wood

 

5th grade

 

High Honors

Gabrielle Acosta

Daniel Almeida

Maximo Almeida

Nina Almeida

Samuel Armstrong

Erik Ferjak

Stephen Grud

Clara Kalas

Lily Kocourek

Gabriel Kotwasinski

Kevin Prosen

Steven Rivera

Elizabeth Scharpf

Francesca Urtis

 

Honors

Citlalli Alaniz

Jillian Barnes

Owen Bottorff

Mayan Covarrubias

Amelia Federow

Isaiah Guajardo

Alexander Jacobs

Aszher Leal

Christine Nemec

Mateo Romero

John Super

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

OAK PARK FOREST PARK

Studio, 1, and 2 BDRM. Heated. Dining room. Parking available. Walk to El. $625-$1250. www.oakrent.com

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

It is wonderful to see a village which is committed to...

By William Ruting

Posted: December 22nd, 2016 2:47 PM

On: Riverside website undergoes a...

Thank you for this piece. I've been to the...

By Leanne Pavel

Posted: December 21st, 2016 10:35 PM

On: It's important to keep...

It's always awesome to read something about the...

By Mike Andrew

Posted: December 20th, 2016 6:10 PM

On: Milk Run

All we get from the other candidates is can't be...

By George Mendlik

Posted: December 17th, 2016 1:34 PM

On: Battle lines drawn for control of...

Hi Scott Very proud of you and your success. ...

By Winnifred Beers

Posted: December 16th, 2016 2:37 PM

On: Not your average anniversary gift

On behalf of the "Bootlickers of the VIP" which,...

By Steven Spiro

Posted: December 16th, 2016 7:09 AM

On: Friends of VIP helps local families

Sounds like a case that needs to be heard in a higher...

By Jolyn Crawford

Posted: December 15th, 2016 10:56 PM

On: Riverside commission shoots down...

Love that place!

By Jolyn Crawford

Posted: December 15th, 2016 10:53 PM

On: Not your average anniversary gift

As the big heart of a small community, please don't...

By Steven Spiro

Posted: December 15th, 2016 7:59 AM

On: Friends of VIP helps local families

What a waste of taxpayer ?'?

By Mark Roegner

Posted: December 14th, 2016 5:06 PM

On: Brookfield, RBHS agree to settle...

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2016 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close