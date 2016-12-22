St. Mary School names 2016-17 first trimester honor students
8th grade
High Honors
Gwen Acosta
Cindie Huerta
Matthew Ivansek
Alberto Ochoa
Thomas O'Connor
Kaitlyn O'Donoghue
Elizabeth Pilarz
Katerina Super
William Toriello
Honors
Tyrus Alvarez
Julian Arenas
Isaias Bahena
Alyssa Cabrera
Cameron Castilla
Francisco Garcia
Frank Lang
Charlie Lyons
Rebecca Melero
Maeve Mosbrook
Joshua Ortega
Isabel Oyuela
Nicholas Polston
Maeve White
Claire Woods
7th grade
High Honors
Grace Fangmann
Margaret Fangmann
Claudia Herrera
Lorelei Kotwasinski
Amelia Scharpf
Grace Simmons
Stephanie Suarez
Honors
Elijah Bayer
Benediktas Bieliauskas
Isabella Brunke
Jenna Chambers
Harrison Covarrubias
Ella Kallenborn
Natalie Kazmierowicz
Isabella Krause
Paige Leatherwood
Gavin Liesse
Havana Muniz
Elena Pinedo
Cristian Rodriguez
Isabella Sandoval
Sarah Wood
Isabella Urtis
6th grade
High Honors
Sophia Alvarez
Olivia Bahena
Isabela Cabrera
Ruth Fangmann
Anastasia Lerma
Cassidy Monti
Cristian Ochoa
Olivia Polston
Elizabeth Selover
Honors
Sebastian Alvarez
Joseph Burda
Holly Hudson
Nuala McMahon
Ryan O'Donoghue
Sophie Prangle
Alexa Sandoval
Delilah Tirva
Callie Wood
5th grade
High Honors
Gabrielle Acosta
Daniel Almeida
Maximo Almeida
Nina Almeida
Samuel Armstrong
Erik Ferjak
Stephen Grud
Clara Kalas
Lily Kocourek
Gabriel Kotwasinski
Kevin Prosen
Steven Rivera
Elizabeth Scharpf
Francesca Urtis
Honors
Citlalli Alaniz
Jillian Barnes
Owen Bottorff
Mayan Covarrubias
Amelia Federow
Isaiah Guajardo
Alexander Jacobs
Aszher Leal
Christine Nemec
Mateo Romero
John Super
