News
Dining
Shopping
Directory
Real Estate
Classified
Community

Big Week: December 28-January 4

By Staff

Ring in the New Year, kids

North Riverside Parks and Recreation will host a rocking New Year's Eve Party for kids 4 to 9 on Friday, Dec. 30, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Village Commons, 2401 Desplaines Ave.

Kids can partake in various games before a countdown on the big screen at noon. Noisemakers, treats, confetti and more provided. The fee is $12 ($15 for non-residents). Call 708-442-5515 with Visa or MasterCard to register.

Celebrate The King's birthday

North Riverside Public Library, 2400 Desplaines Ave., celebrates Elvis Presley's birthday next month with a screening of his 1962 film Kid Galahad, co-starring Gig Young, Lola Albright and Charles Bronson on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. Admission is free.

Presley plays a prizefighter who won't take a dive for gangsters in this remake of the 1937 original.

Family friendly Zoo Year's Eve

Brookfield Zoo's Holiday Magic nights continue every night this week through Dec. 31 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the zoo, 3300 Golf Road in Brookfield. 

And on Dec. 31, starting at 6 p.m., help bring in the New Year at Zoo Year's Eve, featuring a DJ, games, party favors, prizes, noisemakers, confetti cannons and a New Year's countdown at 8 p.m.

The event is included with paid zoo admission. Parking is extra.

And more

• "Good Machines," an art exhibition highlighting connections between humans and technology continues thru Jan. 7 at Riverside Arts Center, 32 E. Quincy St., Riverside. Free. Visit www.riversideartscenter.com for gallery times.

• North Riverside Parks and Recreation hosts a supervised open gym for teens every Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Village Commons, 2401 Desplaines Ave. Concession available. $5 fee at the door.

• The Brookfield Elks Lodge, 9022 31st St., hosts bingo every Monday night. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. minimum cash payout of $2,275 a night, plus pull tabs, lightning, tic-tac and raffles.

• North Riverside Public Library, 2400 Desplaines Ave., hosts Messy Mornings for Munchkins for ages 2 and up every Tuesday in January at 10:30 a.m. Enjoy short, active stories and messy fun in this hands-on program.

• Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-3rd) hosts a town hall meeting on Jan. 7 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Oak Lawn Community High School, 9400 Southwest Highway. Lipinski will talk about his work in Congress and take questions from audience members. Staff will be on hand an hour before the meeting to assist with Medicare, Social Security and veterans' benefits.

