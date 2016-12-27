Firefighters spread Christmas cheer

Al Allen, Jason Williams, Rich (Santa) Gray, Derek Zdenovec and Austin Nicholl of the North Riverside Firefighters Union Local 2714, accompanied Santa Claus for a Dec. 7 stop at the Ronald McDonald House at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood. With generous help from Costco, Toys R Us and Renee Gray, Local 2714 was able to donate toys, clothing, and household items, bringing some Christmas joy to hospitalized children and expressed pride in helping Ronald McDonald House Charities in its mission to provide a comfortable and compassionate "home away from home" for families with complex medical needs. | Provided