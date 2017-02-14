Big Week: Feb. 15-22
By Staff
Enjoy classic comedy and music
Steve Frenzel of Marquee Movie Presentations will present a collection of segments from the legendary comedian's radio and TV shows. The program is free. To sign up call 708-447-0869 or online at www.northriversidelibrary.org/events.
• Or if classic American music is more to your liking, join radio historian and "Those Were the Days" host Steve Darnall for an audio-visual presentation on how radio changed the way America heard and sold music and the role it played in shaping "The Great American Songbook."
The program will be held in the Great Room of the Riverside Public Library, 1 Burling Road, on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.
Boogie in the stacks at Riverside Library
Samuel Lozada – the Louis Armstrong of the Harmonica – and singer Janice Lozada bring their musical variety show "Mo'Beat Blues" to the Great Room of the Riverside Public Library, 1 Burling Road, on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.
The high-energy show includes familiar songs from many genres. The show is BYOB and attendees must be 21 or older.
Daddy-Daughter Date Night
North Riverside Parks and Recreation will host its annual Daddy-Daughter Date Night on Friday, Feb. 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the gymnasium at the Village Commons, 2401 Desplaines Ave.
Dinner, dancing, DJ and a special craft project are some of the highlights of the evening. Grandfathers, uncles and brothers also welcome to bring their favorites little girls ages 5-12.Tickets are $15 per person and are available by calling 708-442-5515 (Visa/MasterCard) or register online at www.northriverside-il.org.
Beauty and the Beast at St. Mary's
More than 60 students in grades 4 through 8 will take the stage this weekend in a production of the musical Beauty and the Beast Jr. at St. Mary School, 97 Herrick Road in Riverside.
Performances are Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets ($8) can be purchased in advance by calling the school office at 708-442-5747.
Congress Park kindergarten night
Families who will be send a child to kindergarten at Congress Park School in Brookfield next school year are encouraged to attend a Kindergarten Information Night on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. in the Learning Resource Center (LRC) of Congress Park School, 9311 Shields Ave., Brookfield.
New families are encouraged to attend. Those familiar with the all-day kindergarten program can pick a registration packet beginning Feb. 21. Call 708-482-2430 with questions.
