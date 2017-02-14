Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Big Week: Feb. 15-22

Fans of the Golden Age of Radio comedy won't want to miss "A Jack Benny Extravaganza," on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 2 p.m. at the North Riverside Public Library, 2400 Desplaines Ave.

Steve Frenzel of Marquee Movie Presentations will present a collection of segments from the legendary comedian's radio and TV shows.

By Staff

Enjoy classic comedy and music

  Steve Frenzel of Marquee Movie Presentations will present a collection of segments from the legendary comedian's radio and TV shows. The program is free. To sign up call 708-447-0869 or online at www.northriversidelibrary.org/events.

Steve Frenzel of Marquee Movie Presentations will present a collection of segments from the legendary comedian's radio and TV shows. The program is free. To sign up call 708-447-0869 or online at www.northriversidelibrary.org/events.

• Or if classic American music is more to your liking, join radio historian and "Those Were the Days" host Steve Darnall for an audio-visual presentation on how radio changed the way America heard and sold music and the role it played in shaping "The Great American Songbook."

The program will be held in the Great Room of the Riverside Public Library, 1 Burling Road, on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.

Boogie in the stacks at Riverside Library

Samuel Lozada – the Louis Armstrong of the Harmonica – and singer Janice Lozada bring their musical variety show "Mo'Beat Blues" to the Great Room of the Riverside Public Library, 1 Burling Road, on Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.

The high-energy show includes familiar songs from many genres. The show is BYOB and attendees must be 21 or older.

Daddy-Daughter Date Night

North Riverside Parks and Recreation will host its annual Daddy-Daughter Date Night on Friday, Feb. 17 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the gymnasium at the Village Commons, 2401 Desplaines Ave.

Dinner, dancing, DJ and a special craft project are some of the highlights of the evening. Grandfathers, uncles and brothers also welcome to bring their favorites little girls ages 5-12.Tickets are $15 per person and are available by calling 708-442-5515 (Visa/MasterCard) or register online at www.northriverside-il.org.

Beauty and the Beast at St. Mary's

 More than 60 students in grades 4 through 8 will take the stage this weekend in a production of the musical Beauty and the Beast Jr. at St. Mary School, 97 Herrick Road in Riverside.

Performances are Friday, Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets ($8) can be purchased in advance by calling the school office at 708-442-5747.

Congress Park kindergarten night

Families who will be send a child to kindergarten at Congress Park School in Brookfield next school year are encouraged to attend a Kindergarten Information Night on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. in the Learning Resource Center (LRC) of Congress Park School, 9311 Shields Ave., Brookfield.

New families are encouraged to attend. Those familiar with the all-day kindergarten program can pick a registration packet beginning Feb. 21. Call 708-482-2430 with questions.

Latest Comments

This is an excellent move by our village board. There...

By John Scully

Posted: February 15th, 2017 2:47 PM

On: Riverside allows building new front...

I would definitely be very careful of having...

By Marian Petrovich

Posted: February 15th, 2017 11:15 AM

On: Coyotes attack, injure dog in...

Glad to see the change-encourage people to enjoy being...

By Mary Garbett Jurgens

Posted: February 14th, 2017 6:33 PM

On: Riverside allows building new front...

It would have been nice if Planning and Zoning would...

By Keith Wright

Posted: February 14th, 2017 5:02 PM

On: Riverside allows building new front...

There used to be an old man on that block who was...

By Darlene Nawrocki

Posted: February 14th, 2017 10:45 AM

On: Coyotes attack, injure dog in...

Coach Tom McCloskey was a great basketball coach. I...

By Steven Lifka

Posted: February 11th, 2017 10:10 PM

On: McCloskey to be honored before...

Either way, please have the pooch checked at the vet....

By Lawrence Hanicek

Posted: February 11th, 2017 2:11 PM

On: Coyotes attack, injure dog in...

this is not an attack..looks like a puncture....have...

By Alison Damore

Posted: February 10th, 2017 3:59 PM

On: Coyotes attack, injure dog in...

As a wrestler myself at RB, I love to see that...

By Robert Nono

Posted: February 10th, 2017 8:55 AM

On: RBHS wrestlers star in...

Of course, Mr. Demopoulos. Thanks for extending to me...

By Steven Spiro

Posted: February 10th, 2017 6:18 AM

On: Officials care for North Riverside...

