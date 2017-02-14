Congress Park kids hold food drive

The student council at Congress Park School in Brookfield collected food for the St. Barbara Food Pantry during a food drive held in December 2016. The student council sponsors are Michaeleen Nutley and Joe Giordano. Among the fourth- through sixth-grade students participating in the drive were (from left) Lillian Shambo, Tony Wings, Jack Hogan, Madisyn Mazgay, Kaitlyn Mazgay and Abbey Turgeon. | Provided