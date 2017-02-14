Township trustee earns award
Ann Dynako Kubiczky, a Riverside Township trustee, received the Trustees Division Award for Excellence in Public Service at the annual state educational conference for Illinois township officials in December 2016.
On hand to present the award to Kubiczky (center) were (from left) Illinois Trustees Division Board of Directors members Percy Johnson, Mary Hamilton, Ray Elliott, Rick Phillips and Ruth Stanley. Also present (second from right and far right) were Riverside Township trustees Wayne Gieseman and Mary Rob Clarke.
Riverside Township also received an education award for completing more than 70 hours of educational credit in the past year.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
This is an excellent move by our village board. There...
By John Scully
Posted: February 15th, 2017 2:47 PM
I would definitely be very careful of having...
By Marian Petrovich
Posted: February 15th, 2017 11:15 AM
Glad to see the change-encourage people to enjoy being...
By Mary Garbett Jurgens
Posted: February 14th, 2017 6:33 PM
It would have been nice if Planning and Zoning would...
By Keith Wright
Posted: February 14th, 2017 5:02 PM
There used to be an old man on that block who was...
By Darlene Nawrocki
Posted: February 14th, 2017 10:45 AM
Coach Tom McCloskey was a great basketball coach. I...
By Steven Lifka
Posted: February 11th, 2017 10:10 PM
Either way, please have the pooch checked at the vet....
By Lawrence Hanicek
Posted: February 11th, 2017 2:11 PM
this is not an attack..looks like a puncture....have...
By Alison Damore
Posted: February 10th, 2017 3:59 PM
As a wrestler myself at RB, I love to see that...
By Robert Nono
Posted: February 10th, 2017 8:55 AM
Of course, Mr. Demopoulos. Thanks for extending to me...
By Steven Spiro
Posted: February 10th, 2017 6:18 AM