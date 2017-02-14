Township trustee earns award

By Community Editor

Ann Dynako Kubiczky, a Riverside Township trustee, received the Trustees Division Award for Excellence in Public Service at the annual state educational conference for Illinois township officials in December 2016.

On hand to present the award to Kubiczky (center) were (from left) Illinois Trustees Division Board of Directors members Percy Johnson, Mary Hamilton, Ray Elliott, Rick Phillips and Ruth Stanley. Also present (second from right and far right) were Riverside Township trustees Wayne Gieseman and Mary Rob Clarke.

Riverside Township also received an education award for completing more than 70 hours of educational credit in the past year.