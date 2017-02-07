Big Week: August 8-15

Brookfield Public Library, 3609 Grand Blvd., kicks off its 2017 Family Friday Night series with a special after-hours performance by award-winning musician and author Jim Gill on Friday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. | Provided

Residents sought for Citizens Police Academy

Brookfield police are looking for residents who would, like to participate in the department's 9th Annual Citizens Police Academy, where you can get an inside look at how police operate, with topics including self-defense, traffic stops, terrorism, firearms, investigations, criminal law, patrol techniques, auto theft and SWAT.

The 10-week program begins Feb. 23 and meets every Thursday through April 27 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the police department, 8820 Brookfield Ave. Anyone interested can visit the police department 24 hours a day to pick up an application. Or you can download an application from the village's website (www.brookfieldil.gov).

There is no cost to attend. A routine background check will be conducted on all applicants.

Call Deputy Police Chief Edward Petrak at 708-485-1742 for more information.

Valentine's Day Senior Social

The Brookfield Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Valentine's Day Senior Social, featuring refreshments and entertainment, on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the lower level of the Brookfield Village Hall, 8820 Brookfield Ave.

Join more than 100 senior citizens for an afternoon of fun, which includes custom refreshments, beverages and a performance by the A Cappella Fellas vocal harmony duo. The event is hosted in conjunction with the Brookfield Aging Well team.

Valentine's Day Birthday Bingo in North Riverside

North Riverside Parks and Recreation invites all adults to a special Valentine's Day Bingo on Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Village Commons, 2401 Desplaines Ave.

Enjoy a sweet treat and play several bingo games for small prizes. If it is your birthday month, you'll receive a special token. The fee is $5 ($6 non-residents). Call 708-442-5515 to register.

Award-winning family music in Brookfield

Brookfield Public Library, 3609 Grand Blvd., kicks off its 2017 Family Friday Night series with a special after-hours performance by award-winning musician and author Jim Gill on Friday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Gill, a singer, songwriter and children's book author has released seven CDs of music for young children, including A Soup Opera, a sing-along opera inspired by concerts Gill performs with symphony orchestras.

Get ready to sing, clap, dance and sneeze along to Gill's distinctive music at this event, which is free to attend. Registration is required by visiting online at www.brookfieldlibray.info, by calling 708-485-6917, ext. 140 or doing so in person at the library's Youth Services desk.

Taco time

The Riverside Order of DeMolnay is have an all-you-can-eat Taco Dinner fundraiser on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Masonic Lodge, 40 Forest Ave. in Riverside.

The Order of DeMolnay is a Masonic youth group for boys ages 12 to 21, dedicated to building leaders and developing good character. Dinner includes steak tacos with lettuce, cilantro, onions and salsa with rice and beans on the side. Free horchata, coffee and water.

For more info or to purchase advance tickets call 708-262-1861.

And more

• Brookfield Zoo, 3300 Golf Road, hosts its annual FREEze Day on Sunday, Feb. 12. Admission to the zoo is free (parking fees apply). Enjoy dogsledding demonstrations and special Zoo Chats. Visit www.czs.org or call 708-688-8000 for more info.

• State Rep. Silvana Tabares, who represents Riverside south of the BNSF tracks, will host satellite office hours on Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Riverside Public Library, 1 Burling Road, to speak with residents about state and local issues and to hear concerns, answer questions and assist in obtaining state services.

• Theatre of Western Springs, 4384 Hampton Ave., presents Love, Loss and What I Wore by Delia and Nora Ephron from Feb. 9-19. Tickets are $20 and $22. Call the box office at 708-246-3380 or visit www.theatrewesternsprings.com.

• Riverside Public Library, 1 Burling Road, will host Make a Valentine on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 1 to 4 p.m. in the Great Room. Create a homemade valentine for a friend, family member or that special someone in your life. Supplies provided. For adults 16 and older.

• The Brookfield Elks Lodge, 9022 31st St., hosts bingo every Monday night. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. minimum cash payout of $2,275 a night, plus pull tabs, lightning, tic-tac and raffles.

• North Riverside Parks and Recreation hosts a supervised open gym for teens every Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Village Commons, 2401 Desplaines Ave. Concession available. $5 fee at the door.

• Riverside Arts Center, 32 E. Quincy St. in Riverside, presents the group exhibition, "A Certain Slant of Light," through Feb. 25. Admission to the Freeark Gallery of Arts inside the RAC is free. Hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 1 to 4 p.m. Closed Sunday and Mondays. www.riversideartscenter.com.

• The village of North Riverside provides $6 haircuts for seniors at the Village Commons, 2401 Desplaines Ave. Open to residents and non-residents. Call the Recreation Department for details and appointments at 708-442-5515. Upcoming date Feb 13.

• The Illinois Secretary of State will host a free Rules of the Road class at the North Riverside Village Commons, 2401 Desplaines Ave., on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. The class is free, but registration is required. Call North Riverside Parks and Recreation at 708-442-5515.