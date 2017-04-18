Big Week: April 19-26

The Brookfield Beautification Commission invites the community to take part in the spring Project NICE village-wide clean-up event on Saturday, April 22 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

Songs of the sea

The Riverside-Brookfield High School Music Department presents the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters, the service branch's official chorus, on Saturday, April 23 at 3 p.m. at the high school, 160 Ridgewood Road in Riverside.

The Sea Chanters perform a variety of music ranging from traditional choral music, including sea chanteys and patriotic fare, to opera, Broadway and contemporary music. The concert will also feature the RBHS Madrigal Choir.

For up to four free tickets or information, contact James Baum at 708-442-7500, ext. 2291. Parking is limited. Paid parking available at the Brookfield Zoo South Gate.

Be NICE

The Brookfield Beautification Commission invites the community to take part in the spring Project NICE village-wide clean-up event on Saturday, April 22 from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Meet at the village hall, 8820 Brookfield Ave. to sign or turn in a waiver, pickup worksite assignments and get a free T-shirt. Then head off to clean up parks, plant flowers, mulch trees, pick up trash and beautify public spaces.

Volunteers under 18 who are not part of a pre-registered group must bring a waiver signed by a parent or guardian.

High school art show

Riverside Arts Center, 32 E. Quincy St., hosts "AP Art 2017" the center's eighth annual exhibition of work by Riverside-Brookfield High School art students April 22-May 13.

The exhibition, which will occupy both the Freeark Gallery and FlexSpace gallery, includes paintings, sculpture, drawings and photographs by students in sophomore through senior year. An opening reception will be held Friday, April 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. Free and open to the public.

Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.

Earth Day recycling event

North Riverside Parks and rec hosts a recycling event in honor of Earth Day on Saturday, April 22 from noon to 3 p.m. at the police department parking lot, 2359 Desplaines Ave.

A shredding truck will be available to dispose of personal or unwanted paper items. Also collecting prescription glasses, unwanted cellphones, worn American flags, scrap metal and household and clothing items. Call 708-442-5515 with questions.

Blue Note bonanza

Brookfield Jazz Society President Ian Tiele and Marty Blank present "One Night with Blue Note," a two-hour film from the 1980s featuring Blue Note artists New York City's Town Hall, at Brookfield Public Library, 3609 Grand Blvd., on April 22 at 1 p.m.

Free and open to the public. Tiele will talk about the music and Blank will talk about the film.

And more

• North Riverside Parks and Rec hosts Free Popcorn and a Movie on April 24 at 1 p.m. at the Village Commons, 2401 Desplaines Ave. This week's movie is By the Sea starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Rated R. Sign up at 708-442-5515.

Parks and Rec also presents a free snack and smarts seminar for seniors on Balance Problems, April 20 at 2 p.m. Hosted by Mary Flynn of Comfort Keepers.

• The St. Louise Church Women's Organization will hold its annual Rummage and Bake Sale on April 22 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Colonnade Room of the church, 1122 Raymond Ave. in LaGrange Park. Clothing for all ages, toys, appliances, books, linens, kitchenware, seasonal and religious items.

• Brookfield Public Library, 3609 Grand Blvd., marks Money Smart Week with five programs aimed at helping you manage money better. "Identity Theft" on April 24, 1 p.m.; "What Happens After the Paychecks Stop: A Retirement Income Seminar" on April 25 at 7 p.m.; "Medicare Seminar" on April 26 at 6:30 p.m.; "How Money Works" on April 27 at 10:30 a.m. and "Money Smart Jewelry Art" on April 29 (all day).

• Theatre of Western Springs, 4384 Hampton Ave. in Western Springs, presents Wait Until Dark, a thriller telling the story of a blind woman who becomes the target of dangerous con men, April 20-30. Tickets are $20 or $22. Call the box office at 708-246-3380 or buy online at www.theatrewesternsprings.com.

• North Riverside Library, 2400 Desplaines Ave., hosts Messy Mornings for Munchkins (2+ with adult) on April 25 at 10:30 a.m.; Lapsit Storytime (babies and toddlers) on April 20 at 10:30 a.m.; Lego Club (1st grade ) April 19 and 26 at 3:45 p.m.; Read to a Dog on April 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Sign up for up to three 15-minute slots at the Help desk or at www.northriversidelibrary.org.

• Riverside Public Library, 1 Burling Road, hosts author Dennis Depcik and "Letters from the Heart" based on his book Wouldn't It Be Something on April 20 at 7 p.m. in the Great Room. He program focuses on a soldier and his relationship with a young girl at home.

The library also hosts "Keep Calm and Color" for adults April 25 at 7 p.m. in the Public Meeting Room. Supplies provided or bring your own.

On April 26 financial expert Amy Lustig hosts a presentation on personal money management on April 26 at 7 p.m. in the Public Meeting Room.

• Parents of teens are invited to the drug awareness workshop "In Plain Sight: An Interactive Exhibit of a Teen's Room" on April 24 at 5:30 p.m. in the Dixon Room at Amita LaGrange Hospital, 5010 Willow Springs Road in Western Springs. Hosted by the Coalition for a Drug-Free Lyons Township in partnership with the Lyons Township Mental Health Commission. Email Cindy Frymark at ckfrymark@me.com with questions.