North Riverside Players host special performance April 26

Rob Griegoliet is Bottom and Kim Jargstorf is Puck in North Riverside Players' production of 'A Midsummer Night's Dream.'

By Bob Uphues

Editor

Last year, the North Riverside Players' production of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream won first place at the Illinois Theater Association Festival competition, which set up a chance to compete at the American Association of Community Theater's Midwest Regional on April 27-30 in Champaign.

But before that happens, the North Riverside Players will stage the condensed competition version of A Midsummer Night's Dream in a special performance on Wednesday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the North Riverside Village Commons, 2401 Desplaines Ave.

It's the same 60-minute production that will be staged by the troupe in that weekend's regional competition, and North Riverside Players would like an audience to send them off on a high note.

Tickets, available at the door, are $20 (cash and check only) and seating will be general admission. A complimentary beer, wine, appetizer reception will be held following the show, where audience members can mingle with cast and staff.

Contact:

Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark