North Riverside Players host special performance April 26

'A Midsummer Night's Dream' heads to regional competition

By Bob Uphues

Editor

Last year, the North Riverside Players' production of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream won first place at the Illinois Theater Association Festival competition, which set up a chance to compete at the American Association of Community Theater's Midwest Regional on April 27-30 in Champaign.

But before that happens, the North Riverside Players will stage the condensed competition version of A Midsummer Night's Dream in a special performance on Wednesday, April 26 at 7:30 p.m. at the North Riverside Village Commons, 2401 Desplaines Ave.

It's the same 60-minute production that will be staged by the troupe in that weekend's regional competition, and North Riverside Players would like an audience to send them off on a high note.

Tickets, available at the door, are $20 (cash and check only) and seating will be general admission. A complimentary beer, wine, appetizer reception will be held following the show, where audience members can mingle with cast and staff.

Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark

