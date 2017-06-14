Illinois Press Association Honors Top Newspapers

By Community Editor

Illinois' top newspapers were honored today at the Illinois Press Association's annual convention in Springfield. More than 100 daily and non-daily newspapers competed in 36 editorial categories.

The Colorado Press Association judged the more than 3,000 editorial entries.

The Chicago Tribune Media Group won the Stuart R. Paddock Memorial Sweepstakes Trophy for large dailies. First place awards for their coverage of the Chicago Cub's World Series win contributed to the newspaper's victory.

The Sweepstakes Trophies are awarded to newspapers earning the most points in six different circulation divisions. Points are awarded for first place through honorable mention in most contest categories including general excellence, photography, newswriting, opinion writing, design, community service and editorial page.

Runner-up for the Paddock Trophy was the Journal Star, Peoria. In third place was the Chicago Sun-Times.

In the medium-sized daily newspaper category, The News-Gazette in Champaign took top honors. They were awarded the Mabel S. Shaw Memorial Sweepstakes Trophy. The Quincy Herald-Whig claimed second place, and the Sauk Valley Media, Sterling won third.

In the small daily newspaper category, the Daily Chronicle in DeKalb claimed top honors. The newspaper was awarded the Patrick Coburn Award of Excellence. Coming in second for the Coburn Award was The Register-Mail, Galesburg, followed by the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier, Mattoon.

In the large, non-daily newspaper category, the Austin Weekly News, Chicago, claimed the Will Loomis Memorial Trophy. The Suburban Life Core Group, Downers Grove, received second place. The Kane County Chronicle in St. Charles received third place.

The Harold and Eva White Memorial Trophy is awarded to a medium-sized non-daily newspaper. Winner this year was the Bureau County Republican in Princeton. Second place went to The Galena Gazette. And in third place was the Wednesday Journal of Oak Park and River Forest.

The Woodstock Independent claimed ownership of the David B. Kramer Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the best small, non-daily newspaper in Illinois. The Ford County Record in Paxton received second place. And the third place award was won by the LeRoy Farmer City Press.

The Illinois Press Association, located in Springfield, represents approximately 450 daily and weekly newspapers.

*Courtesy of the Illinois Press Association