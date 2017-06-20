Big Week: June 21-28

Riverside Masonic Lodge No. 862 invites the public to help it celebrate the 300th anniversary of the founding of the United Grand Lodge in England at an Open House on Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the lodge, 40 Forest Ave. in Riverside.

The Liz Berg Band performs pop rock songs at the North Riverside Public Library, 2400 Desplaines Ave., on Saturday, June 24 at 2 p.m. Joining Berg will be John Guerrini on keyboards and trumpet and Stephan Kohnke on drums. The concert is free. To sign up call the library at 708-447-0869 or go online at www.northriversidelibrary.org/events.

Brookfield Public Library, 3609 Grand Blvd., hosts "Brain Games," a two-part series on the importance of brain health for all ages, featuring fitness educator Mark Schoepp on Monday, June 26 and Wednesday, June 28, at 7 p.m.

Kick out the jams

If you are looking to enjoy live musical entertainment in the coming week, you'll have plenty of options.

North Riverside Parks and Recreation kicks off its free Summer Concert Series with country music favorites State Line on Thursday, June 22 at 7 p.m. at the Village Commons gazebo, 2401 Desplaines Ave. Concessions, including adult drinks, available for purchase.

On Friday, June 23, the Brookfield Recreation Department kicks off its Summer Concert Series with the classic rock stylings of ARRA.

Summer concerts are held at the band shell in Kiwanis Park, at Brookfield and Arden avenues. Bring a blanket or lawn chair and see ARRA perform the biggest hits by the biggest classic rock bands of all time. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held at the village hall, 8820 Brookfield Ave.

Brookfield Zoo, 3300 Golf Road in Brookfield, continues its Summer Nights festival with the Ear Candy on Friday, June 23, and Jimmy Nick and Don't Tell Mama on Saturday, June 24.

Opening acts kick things off on the East Mall at 4 p.m., with headliners hitting the stage at 7 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs or blankets. A laser light show closes out the night.

Summer Nights included with regular admission. Visit www.CZS.org/SummerNights or call 708-688-8000.

Masonic Lodge Open House

A program, including the naming the recipient of the Annual Community Builder Award, will be followed by a fish and rice pilaf dinner at 6:30 p.m. ($12/cash bar) at the Venetian Gardens, 6955 S. Roberts Road in Bridgeview.

Call Raymond Babinsky at 708-482-3580 or email at 862secretary@gmail.com with questions.

Brain Games

Schoepp will discuss how the brain works and how proper nutrition and exercise impacts performance and also why play is important to the brain for both adults and children.

The workshops are free to attend. Register online at www.brookfieldlibrary.info or by phone at 708-485-6917, ext. 130.

Share your artwork

With the Riverside Arts Center's Members Exhibition and Kids Show around the corner (July 1-Aug. 5), all current RAC members and students are invited to submit their artwork for display.

Each member/student can submit one piece, no larger than 24 inches. All must be framed and ready for display.

Drop off your artwork at the RAC, 32 E. Quincy St. in Riverside, on June 26-28 from 1 to 5 p.m. Question? Call 708-442-6400 or email cise@riversideartscenter.com.

Israel summit

StandWithUs Midwest, Grassroots for Israel, the Israel Studies Program and International Christian Fellowship will hosts a Stand with Israel Summit on Sunday, June 25 at 6 p.m. at International Christian Fellowship Church, 9146 Lincoln Ave. in Brookfield

The event features Jewish and Christian music, special guest speakers from Jewish and Christian communities and will honor Holocaust survivors. Special guest speakers will include Aviv Ezra, consul general to the Midwest, and Peggy Shapiro, Midwest director of StandWithUs.

And more

• The Caledonian House at The Scottish Home continues its summer movie series of inspiring films about people living with dementia with a screening of the documentary Alive Inside on June 22 at 2 p.m. Films are shown in the Heritage Hall at The Scottish Home, 2800 Desplaines Ave. in North Riverside. Refreshments served.

• The Comboni Mission Center, 1615 E. 31st St. in LaGrange Park, celebrates the Sacred Heart of Jesus and 150 years of Comboni Missionary Service with a special outdoor Mass and social gathering afterwards on June 23. A procession at 5:30 p.m. will be followed by Mass at 6 p.m. If you wish to bring food or drink to share contact Rosina at 708-354-1999 or email cmoffice@sbcglobal.net.

• The Brookfield Chamber of Commerce hosts Business After Hours on June 22 at 5:30 p.m. at Buckle Down Brewing, 8700 47th St. in Lyons.

• The Brookfield Farmers Market continues on June 17 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the west parking lot of the village hall, 8820 Brookfield Ave. The market will be held rain or shine every Saturday morning through Oct. 14.

• The Riverside Farmers Market continues on Wednesday, June 21 from 2:30 to 7 p.m. in Centennial Park at Longcommon Road and Forest Avenue. The market runs every Wednesday afternoon/evening through Oct. 11.

• Riverside Public Library, 1 Burling Road, and the Frederick Law Olmsted Society host "From One Arboretum to Another: Pest or Problem Lurking in Your Trees" on June 24 at 10 a.m. in the Great Room. Morton Arboretum's Tricia Bethke discusses common insect and disease problems. Registration required. Call 708-442-6366 or email bowlesb@riversidelibrary.org for a list of supplies.

• North Riverside Public Library, 2400 Desplaines Ave., hosts Stories and Play (ages 5+) on June 22 at 10:30 a.m.; Lego Master Builders (grades 1 ), June 23 at 3:30 p.m.; Read Along with Ms. Nikki on June 22 at 3:30 p.m.; Family Bingo/Loteria Familia, June 24 at 2 p.m.