Sewer work shuts Barrypoint Road through June 30

By Bob Uphues

Editor

Getting in and out of Riverside via the First Division is going to be a bit trickier in the coming week or so, as crews begin Phase II work on a storm sewer separation project at the intersection of Barrypoint and Fairbank roads, just north Riverside Presbyterian Church.

Barrypoint Road will be closed to through traffic between Bloomingbank Road (near Riverside Swim Club) and Fairbank Road (near the church) through June 30 as crews work to install a new storm sewer in that area and connect it to a new storm sewer outfall into the Des Plaines River that's located just east of the 100 block of Fairbank Road, in Swan Pond Park.

During construction traffic will be detoured. Southbound traffic will be routed from Bloomingbank to Scottswood to Bloomingbank to Coonley to Fairbank.

Northbound traffic will be detoured, after crossing the bridge, left on Fairbank to Coonley to Bloomingbank to Scottswood and back to Bloomingbank.

The work is part of a $4.5 million storm sewer project that is designed to relieve basement flooding in the First Division. The sewer installation is expected to be completed in 2017, with street resurfacing to follow in 2018.

