St. Mary School names 3rd trimester honor rolls for 2016-17

By Community Editor

High Honors

8th grade

High Honors

Gwen Acosta

Isaias Bahena

Cindie Huerta

Matthew Ivansek

Maeve Mosbrook

Thomas O'Connor

Joshua Ortega

Elizabeth Pilarz

Katerina Super

William Toriello

 

7th grade

Elijah Bayer

Isabella Brunke

Grace Fangmann

Meg Fangmann

Claudia Herrera

Ella Kallenborn

Natalie Kazmierowicz

Lorelei Kotwasinski

Gavin Liesse

Amelia Scharpf

Grace Simmons

Stephanie Suarez

 

6th grade

Sebastian Alvarez

Sophia Alvarez

Olivia Bahena

Joseph Burda

Isabela Cabrera

Ruth Fangmann

Anastasia Lerma

Cassidy Monti

Sean O'Connor

Alexa Sandoval

Elizabeth Selover

Delilah Tirva

 

5th grade

Gabrielle Acosta

Citlalli Alaniz

Daniel Almeida

Maximo Almeida

Nina Almeida

Owen Bottorff

Erik Ferjak

Stephen Grud

Alexander Jacobs

Clara Kalas

Lily Kocourek

Gabriel Kotwasinski

Kevin Prosen

Steven Rivera

Elizabeth Scharpf

John Super

Francesca Urtis

 

Honors

8th grade

Tyrus Alvarez

Julian Arenas

Isaias Bahena

Charles Burnell

Alyssa Cabrera

Declan Donnelly

Logan Ferjak

Francisco Garcia

Frank Lang

Charles Lyons

Rebecca Melero

Kaitlyn O'Donoghue

Isabel Oyuela

Nicholas Polston

Mackenzie Ramonez

Maeve White

Claire Woods

 

7th grade

Malachi Armstrong

Brandon Bonin

Benediktas Bieliauskas

Jenna Chambers

Harrison Covarrubias

Jack Cronin

Caden Donnelly

Isabella Krause

Paige Leatherwood

Giovanni Moreno

Elena Pinedo

Cristian Rodriguez

Isabella Sandoval

Isabella Urtis

Sarah Wood

 

6th grade

Holly Hudson

Martina Jessogne

Nuala McMahon

Cristian Ochoa

Ryan O'Donoghue

Olivia Polston

Sophie Prangle

Maria Romero

Athena Stavrianos

Caroline Wood

 

5th grade

Samuel Armstrong

Jillian Barnes

Owen Bottorff

Julien Charo

Mayan Covarrubias

Amelia Federow

Isaiah Guajardo

Xavier Herrera

Aszher Leal

Mia Macias

Colin McGrath

Grace Nehmzow

Christine Nemec

Mateo Romero

Sam Vazquez

Rose Woods

