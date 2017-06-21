St. Mary School names 3rd trimester honor rolls for 2016-17
High Honors
8th grade
High Honors
Gwen Acosta
Isaias Bahena
Cindie Huerta
Matthew Ivansek
Maeve Mosbrook
Thomas O'Connor
Joshua Ortega
Elizabeth Pilarz
Katerina Super
William Toriello
7th grade
Elijah Bayer
Isabella Brunke
Grace Fangmann
Meg Fangmann
Claudia Herrera
Ella Kallenborn
Natalie Kazmierowicz
Lorelei Kotwasinski
Gavin Liesse
Amelia Scharpf
Grace Simmons
Stephanie Suarez
6th grade
Sebastian Alvarez
Sophia Alvarez
Olivia Bahena
Joseph Burda
Isabela Cabrera
Ruth Fangmann
Anastasia Lerma
Cassidy Monti
Sean O'Connor
Alexa Sandoval
Elizabeth Selover
Delilah Tirva
5th grade
Gabrielle Acosta
Citlalli Alaniz
Daniel Almeida
Maximo Almeida
Nina Almeida
Owen Bottorff
Erik Ferjak
Stephen Grud
Alexander Jacobs
Clara Kalas
Lily Kocourek
Gabriel Kotwasinski
Kevin Prosen
Steven Rivera
Elizabeth Scharpf
John Super
Francesca Urtis
Honors
8th grade
Tyrus Alvarez
Julian Arenas
Isaias Bahena
Charles Burnell
Alyssa Cabrera
Declan Donnelly
Logan Ferjak
Francisco Garcia
Frank Lang
Charles Lyons
Rebecca Melero
Kaitlyn O'Donoghue
Isabel Oyuela
Nicholas Polston
Mackenzie Ramonez
Maeve White
Claire Woods
7th grade
Malachi Armstrong
Brandon Bonin
Benediktas Bieliauskas
Jenna Chambers
Harrison Covarrubias
Jack Cronin
Caden Donnelly
Isabella Krause
Paige Leatherwood
Giovanni Moreno
Elena Pinedo
Cristian Rodriguez
Isabella Sandoval
Isabella Urtis
Sarah Wood
6th grade
Holly Hudson
Martina Jessogne
Nuala McMahon
Cristian Ochoa
Ryan O'Donoghue
Olivia Polston
Sophie Prangle
Maria Romero
Athena Stavrianos
Caroline Wood
5th grade
Samuel Armstrong
Jillian Barnes
Owen Bottorff
Julien Charo
Mayan Covarrubias
Amelia Federow
Isaiah Guajardo
Xavier Herrera
Aszher Leal
Mia Macias
Colin McGrath
Grace Nehmzow
Christine Nemec
Mateo Romero
Sam Vazquez
Rose Woods
