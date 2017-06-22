Daughters of the British Empire (DBE) donate Prius for Take2!
The DBE Kansas Chapter recently donated a Prius to Cantata Home Services to help support their Take2 method of delivering in-home support by providing an efficient means for our team to travel from home to home within the communities to serve our clients.
Established in 1920, Daughters of the British Empire (DBE) is a national, non-profit, non-political society consisting of women of the British or British Commonwealth ancestry. As one of the founding chapters of The British Home in 1920, the Kansas chapter's main focus since then has been to raise funds and help support Cantata (formerly the British Home).
As a non-profit as well, Cantata's mission is to positively transform the face of aging through innovation and partnerships that will help individuals, families, and communities age successfully. Receiving this generous Prius donation not only emphasizes our relationship with other non-profits but our growing opportunities to reach off campus and expand our mission into the community.
Take2 provides affordable, non-invasive support 24/7 in the community through teams of specially trained, licensed care providers. By focusing on small, intimate neighborhoods, these Take2 teams can schedule each client's care effectively and efficiently each day while standing ready for a quick response if needed.
With the donation of this car, we are hoping to further expand awareness for this program and its ability to better serve all of the seniors in our community.
"The donated Prius has benefited our Take2 team immensely. Not only does the Prius help our team safely and efficiently get to our clients but it also demonstrates our concern and neighborhood focus with its eco-friendly qualities as well."– Elizabeth Glascock, Operations Director, Cantata at Home.
Cantata is incredibly grateful for the relationship we share with the DBE and for their generous donation to help us support our community. For more information regarding Take2, Cantata Home Services or if you would like to make a donation, please call us at 708-485- 1155 or visit us online at GoTake2.com.
*Submitted by Cantata
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
The banner was a show of progression, understanding...
By Shernita Harris
Posted: June 22nd, 2017 2:03 PM
seeing this banner up in the park was the first time...
By Rosie Nolan
Posted: June 22nd, 2017 1:41 PM
The banner was great and made me proud to live in a...
By Kim Jacobs
Posted: June 22nd, 2017 12:32 PM
The evidence is overwhelming that raising minimum wage...
By Charles Courtney
Posted: June 22nd, 2017 11:50 AM
FIRST DESCENT of the DES PLAINES RIVER! Just...
By Randy Brockway
Posted: June 21st, 2017 7:14 PM
Can I drive for him in the Riverside 4th of July...
By Larry Baron
Posted: June 21st, 2017 6:24 AM
It seems like there could be some options both for...
By Patrick Cunningham
Posted: June 20th, 2017 11:32 PM
Price control has not worked for 2000 years. Setting...
By Charles Courtney
Posted: June 20th, 2017 4:08 PM
Setting minimum wages is an example of price control...
By Charles Courtney
Posted: June 20th, 2017 4:01 PM
Raising the min wage will not fix the problem that min...
By Tim Saxby
Posted: June 19th, 2017 1:30 AM