Daughters of the British Empire (DBE) donate Prius for Take2!

By Community Editor

The DBE Kansas Chapter recently donated a Prius to Cantata Home Services to help support their Take2 method of delivering in-home support by providing an efficient means for our team to travel from home to home within the communities to serve our clients.

Established in 1920, Daughters of the British Empire (DBE) is a national, non-profit, non-political society consisting of women of the British or British Commonwealth ancestry. As one of the founding chapters of The British Home in 1920, the Kansas chapter's main focus since then has been to raise funds and help support Cantata (formerly the British Home).

As a non-profit as well, Cantata's mission is to positively transform the face of aging through innovation and partnerships that will help individuals, families, and communities age successfully. Receiving this generous Prius donation not only emphasizes our relationship with other non-profits but our growing opportunities to reach off campus and expand our mission into the community.

Take2 provides affordable, non-invasive support 24/7 in the community through teams of specially trained, licensed care providers. By focusing on small, intimate neighborhoods, these Take2 teams can schedule each client's care effectively and efficiently each day while standing ready for a quick response if needed.

With the donation of this car, we are hoping to further expand awareness for this program and its ability to better serve all of the seniors in our community.

"The donated Prius has benefited our Take2 team immensely. Not only does the Prius help our team safely and efficiently get to our clients but it also demonstrates our concern and neighborhood focus with its eco-friendly qualities as well."– Elizabeth Glascock, Operations Director, Cantata at Home.

Cantata is incredibly grateful for the relationship we share with the DBE and for their generous donation to help us support our community. For more information regarding Take2, Cantata Home Services or if you would like to make a donation, please call us at 708-485- 1155 or visit us online at GoTake2.com.

*Submitted by Cantata