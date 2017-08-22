Big Week: August 23-30

Enjoys hundreds of vintage and custom cars, trucks and motorcycles while strolling along historic Route 66 at the 27th Annual Berwyn Route 66 Car Show on Ogden Avenue between Oak Park and Ridgeland avenues on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

By Staff

ZooBrew returns

Brookfield Zoo, 3300 Golf Road, will host the 6th Annual ZooBrew, which offers zoogoers the chance to sample more than 80 ales, lagers, stouts, porters and malts while taking in wildlife and nature.

On Friday, Aug. 25 from 5 to 9 p.m., more than two dozen breweries will be on the East Mall for the event, which includes food, live music and silent auction featuring memorabilia from participating breweries.

A variety of ticket options are available, including general admission ($55), VIP ($85) and designated driver, both general ($35) and VIP ($45). Tickets are $10 more on the day of the event. Entry is limited to people 21 and over. Children are not allowed.

Tickets can be purchased at www.CZS.org/ZooBrew.

Get your kicks on 66

Enjoys hundreds of vintage and custom cars, trucks and motorcycles while strolling along historic Route 66 at the 27th Annual Berwyn Route 66 Car Show on Ogden Avenue between Oak Park and Ridgeland avenues on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be live entertainment throughout as well as plenty of food and drink items available for purchase. Admission to the public is free, and the event will be held rain or shine.

Tour historic south Riverside

See why Riverside is one of "Ten Towns that Changed America" during a walking tour of the village's south division on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The docent-led tour is sponsored by the Frederick Law Olmsted Society, and anyone interested in going should meet on the east side of the Riverside Train Station main platform, 90 Bloomingbank Road.

Tickets are $15 ($10 seniors/FLOS members) and are available at the time of the tour. For more information, visit www.olmstedsociety.org. The final tour of the north division for 2017 will be held Sept. 17. A final south division tour will be held Oct. 29.

Focus on seniors

Aging Care Connections, 111 W. Harris Ave. in LaGrange, hosts a pair of events in the next week.

• On Thursday, Aug. 24 from 10 to 11 a.m., attend the seminar "Exercise Design for Fall Prevention," presented by Nancy Johnson. Learn techniques to increase your strength, improve your balance and prevent falls.

For info or to register contact Alyson at 708-603-2259 or email to AWN@agingcareconnections.org.

• On Monday, Aug. 28 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. you can attend "Understanding Senior Living Options," which covers various housing options including the differences between independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement communities.

To RSVP contact Kathleen McKenzie at 708-603-2328 or kmckenzie@agingcareconnections.org.

Show tunes serenade

The Plymouth Place residents' Chimes Choir and Chorus will perform a tribute to the music of Rogers and Hammerstein during a summer serenade on Friday, Aug. 25 at 3 p.m. in Dole Hall at Plymouth Place, 315 N. LaGrange Road in LaGrange Park.

The concert is free and open to the public, but reservations are required. Call 708-354-0340 or email rlopienski@plymouth.provinet.com.

And more

• Riverside Public Library, 1 Burling Road, hosts "Keep Calm and Color" on Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. in the Public Meeting Room. Get your creative juices flowing. Coloring pages, colored pencils, pens and crayons will be provided. Patrons 16+ welcome.

• Brookfield Public Library, 3609 Grand Blvd., hosts an exhibition of work by artist Jason Michael West through the month of August.

• North Riverside Public Library, 2400 Desplaines Ave., hosts "Coal Swamps, Coral Reefs and Continental Glaciers: A Look at Illinois Geology," based on a book by Ray Wiggers, on Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. Free. To sign up call 708-447-0869 or visit www.northriversidelibrary.org/events.

The library also continues its youth services programs for those registered in the library's Summer Reading Program with Stories & Play (5-under), Aug. 24 at 10:30 a.m.

• The Brookfield Farmers Market continues on Aug. 26 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the west parking lot of the village hall, 8820 Brookfield Ave. The market will be held rain or shine every Saturday morning through Oct. 14.

• The Riverside Farmers Market continues on Aug. 23 and 30 from 2:30 to 7 p.m. in Centennial Park at Longcommon Road and Forest Avenue. The market runs every Wednesday afternoon/evening through Oct. 11.

• The Brookfield Elks Lodge, 9022 31st St., hosts bingo every Monday night. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. minimum cash payout of $2,275 a night, plus pull tabs, lightning, tic-tac and raffles.

• Western Springs Recreation Department is having a free Boys Lacrosse Clinic (K-8th grade) on Aug. 27 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Spring Rock Park in Western Springs. Register online at recregistration.wsprings.com or call at 708-246-9070, or email mthuma@wsprings.com