Big Week: August 30-Sept.6

Saturday, Sept. 9 from 3 to 10 p.m., Village Commons Parking Lot:

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. Featuring Caliente!, ol'Skool, and Ritmo. Hosted by HONR (Hispanic Organization of North Riverside). Admission is free. No outside beverages, food, or coolers allowed. 2401 S. Desplaines Ave., North Riverside. For tickets and reserved seating, contact Matt Morales, 708-785-1651. For more info, contact Raul Pelayo, 708-309-9606.

New exhibit at Riverside Arts Center

Opening reception, Sunday, Sept. 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Arts Center, 32 E. Quincy St.:

A new exhibition of paintings by Paula Henderson in the FlexSpace gallery from Sept. 5 through Oct. 7. Admission to the gallery is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. Closed Sundays, Mondays and major holidays. For more information, call 708-442-6400 or visit online at www.riversideartscenter.com.

Race through the Wild

Brookfield Zoo's ZooRunRun for the Conservation Fund, an annual 5K for runners and walkers and a new 1-mile Kids' Dash to raise awareness and funding to conserve wildlife. The 5K chip-timed race will kick off promptly at 8:30 a.m. The Kids' Dash for children age 4 to 13 starts at 9:30 a.m. This year's 5K course starts at Discovery Center and takes participants throughout the zoo and past many of the animals' habitats. Register for $35 through Aug. 31. From Sept. 1-9, registration is $40, and on race day, the fee is $45. Early packet pickup will be at the zoo's north parking lot, 8400 W. 31st St. in Brookfield, on Friday, Sept. 8, between noon and 7 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For info and to register visit www.CZS.org/ZooRunRun.

Car raffle

The Riverside Friends of the Library is selling raffle tickets to win a stylish, battery-operated, remote-control, ride-on car. Tickets are $5 apiece, or 5 tickets for $20. Tickets are on sale now at the library and will be on sale through the Car Show on Sunday, Sept. 24.

Sokol Stickney Open Gym

Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.:

Open gym and registration for the 2017-18 gymnastics season. Learn basic skills, get familiar with equipment and meet coaches. Orientation and registration, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. St. Hugh's Gym, 7939 43rd St., Lyons. Gym parking lot in back off Prescott Ave. Classes run Sept. 14 through May 2018.

And more

• The Senior Suburban Orchestra will hold its first rehearsal of its 18th season on Sept. 5. The Downers Grove-based ensemble plays hour-long concerts in a variety of venues and members range in age from teens to 80s. Anyone interested in playing can contact Lori Davis for more information at 630-530-2910 or lsd542200@yahoo.com.

• Brookfield Public Library, 3609 Grand Blvd., hosts an exhibition of work by artist Jason Michael West through the month of August.

• North Riverside Public Library, 2400 Desplaines Ave., hosts "Coal Swamps, Coral Reefs and Continental Glaciers: A Look at Illinois Geology," based on a book by Ray Wiggers, on Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. Free. To sign up call 708-447-0869 or visit www.northriversidelibrary.org/events.

The library also continues its youth services programs for those registered in the library's Summer Reading Program with Stories & Play (5-under), Aug. 31 at 10:30 a.m.

• The Brookfield Farmers Market continues on Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the west parking lot of the village hall, 8820 Brookfield Ave. The market will be held rain or shine every Saturday morning through Oct. 14.

• The Riverside Farmers Market continues on Aug. 30 and Sept. 6 from 2:30 to 7 p.m. in Centennial Park at Longcommon Road and Forest Avenue. The market runs every Wednesday afternoon/evening through Oct. 11.

• The Brookfield Elks Lodge, 9022 31st St., hosts bingo every Monday night. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 7 p.m. minimum cash payout of $2,275 a night, plus pull tabs, lightning, tic-tac and raffles.

• Lacrosse programs, boys and girls, grades K-8. Beginner and experienced players welcome. Programs start Sept. 10. House & travel programs. Western Springs Lacrosse is in its 19th year. Register online at https://recregistration.wsprings.com or call 708-246-9070 or email Kelly, kletten@wsprings.com.