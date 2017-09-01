Brookfield collecting supplies, cash for Houston's animal victims
Donations can be brought to Sept. 2 farmers market
By Bob Uphues
Brookfield Village Manager Keith Sbiral has started an impromptu fundraising effort to help family pets who are also victims of the flooding that followed Hurricane Harvey in the Houston area.
"The storm has damaged so many homes," said Sbiral. "Many have lost everything. In some cases, the only part of their old life they have is their pet. Now they are faced with the challenge of where they can stay with their pet and how they can afford to feed and keep their pet."
In the past few days, village employees have been collecting donations of items such as pet food and supplies, cleaning supplies and cash. Community members who would like to donate to the cause can drop off items at the Brookfield Farmers Market on Sept. 2 in the parking lot of Brookfield Village Hall, 8820 Brookfield Ave., between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Supplies and cash donations can also be dropped off during the week at village hall. Anyone wishing to write a check should make it out to the Village of Brookfield, and write "Harvey Animals" on the memo line.
Sbiral said the collection effort wasn't meant to be a formal, tax-deductible fundraiser. Rather, the plan is to collect as much money and pet-related items as possible and then transport it to Texas.
Money that's donated will be used to purchase supplies or will be donated directly to Bunny Buddies of Houston and Houston SPCA, which is that city's "largest animal protection organization and shelter," according to the organization's website.
For more information on the types of items being collected, visit the village's website.
