Christ Iatropulos, 62

Obituaries

Christ J. Iatropulos, Ph.D., 62, of LaGrange Park, died on Dec. 29, 2016. 

Born on March 13, 1928, Dr. Iatropulos was the owner of Kieh Co., a metallurgical testing lab in Bellwood, which he founded in 1979.

Dr. Iatropulos was the husband of Darlene Iatropulos (nee Kerr); the father of Michelle and Jamie (Mitch Melton) Iatropulos; the son of the late James P. Iatropulos and Beulah C. Iatropulos (nee Fasseas); and the brother of the late Peter Iatropulos.

A celebration of life gathering will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the William Tell Holiday Inn, 6201 Joliet Road in Countryside. 

Hitzeman Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.

