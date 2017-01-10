Christ Iatropulos, 62
Opinion: Obituaries
Christ J. Iatropulos, Ph.D., 62, of LaGrange Park, died on Dec. 29, 2016.
Born on March 13, 1928, Dr. Iatropulos was the owner of Kieh Co., a metallurgical testing lab in Bellwood, which he founded in 1979.
Dr. Iatropulos was the husband of Darlene Iatropulos (nee Kerr); the father of Michelle and Jamie (Mitch Melton) Iatropulos; the son of the late James P. Iatropulos and Beulah C. Iatropulos (nee Fasseas); and the brother of the late Peter Iatropulos.
A celebration of life gathering will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the William Tell Holiday Inn, 6201 Joliet Road in Countryside.
Hitzeman Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.
