Christopher Legan, 48
Software engineer
Opinion: Obituaries
Christopher K. Legan, 48, of Riverside, died on Jan. 2, 2017. He was a software engineer at HERE in Chicago.
Mr. Legan was husband of Christine Legan (nee Hale); the father of Olivia, Sophie and Isabelle; the son of the late Kenneth E. and late Mary (nee Engler); the brother of Diana (Peter) Miller and Kenneth II (Rebecca); the uncle of Richard Miller, James Miller, Hope Legan, Gracie Legan and Zoe Legan; the son-in-law of Richard (Linda) Hale; and the brother-in-law of James Hale.
Services have been held.
Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home, Riverside, handled arrangements.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Biggest problem with red light cameras is the exposure...
By Igor A Kalinin
Posted: January 13th, 2017 10:39 AM
Outstanding piece of journalism! I'm writing my...
By Steven Spiro
Posted: January 13th, 2017 7:32 AM
Outstanding, well researched piece of work. The editor...
By Ben Venuti
Posted: January 12th, 2017 3:18 PM
Here are some folks that you can write to about this! ...
By Elizabeth Gardner
Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:51 AM
Please complete the article and post how many...
By Greg Nessinger
Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:11 AM
If everyone went to court to follow up, when there is...
By Derrick Mancini
Posted: January 12th, 2017 10:43 AM
I applaud the great work of our officers - and believe...
By Pamela Rumancik
Posted: January 11th, 2017 5:20 PM
ROBERT FROM BROOKFIELD: The Villages and Red Light...
By Robert Novotny
Posted: January 11th, 2017 11:30 AM
For folks thinking an article like this will fire-up...
By George Nemecek
Posted: January 11th, 2017 9:03 AM
I got a ticket for turning right on red from Harlem...
By Debbie Ann
Posted: January 10th, 2017 9:32 PM