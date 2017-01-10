Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Christopher Legan, 48

Software engineer

Opinion: Obituaries

Christopher K. Legan, 48, of Riverside, died on Jan. 2, 2017. He was a software engineer at HERE in Chicago. 

Mr. Legan was husband of Christine Legan (nee Hale); the father of Olivia, Sophie and Isabelle; the son of the late Kenneth E. and late Mary (nee Engler); the brother of Diana (Peter) Miller and Kenneth II (Rebecca); the uncle of Richard Miller, James Miller, Hope Legan, Gracie Legan and Zoe Legan; the son-in-law of Richard (Linda) Hale; and the brother-in-law of James Hale. 

Services have been held.

Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home, Riverside, handled arrangements.

