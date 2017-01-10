Marian Laurie, 88

Marian G. Laurie (nee Blum), 88, of Wilmington and formerly of Brookfield, died on Jan. 4, 2017. She was born on Aug. 22, 1928 and worked as a bus driver for a transportation company.

Ms. Laurie was the wife of the late David Laurie; the mother of Bonnie Pelland, Melinda "Lindy" (William) Breymeyer and David E. Laurie; the grandmother of Jason (Angie) Pelland, Joshua (Tomoko) Pelland, Amanda (John) Schmid, Loralee (Joseph) Segreti, Monica (Daniel) Gola and William Breymeyer Jr.; and the great-grandmother of Kobe Pelland, Ariana Pelland, Elsa Schmid, Charlotte Gola, Brynn Gola, Joey Schmid, Massimo Segreti, Madelyn Breymeyer, Logan Breymeyer, Mila Segreti and Marco Segreti.

A chapel service was held on Jan. 6 at Ridgewood Cemetery. The family appreciates memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 9035 Grant Ave., Brookfield, 60513. Hitzeman Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.