Marian Laurie, 88
Retired bus driver
Opinion: Obituaries
Marian G. Laurie (nee Blum), 88, of Wilmington and formerly of Brookfield, died on Jan. 4, 2017. She was born on Aug. 22, 1928 and worked as a bus driver for a transportation company.
Ms. Laurie was the wife of the late David Laurie; the mother of Bonnie Pelland, Melinda "Lindy" (William) Breymeyer and David E. Laurie; the grandmother of Jason (Angie) Pelland, Joshua (Tomoko) Pelland, Amanda (John) Schmid, Loralee (Joseph) Segreti, Monica (Daniel) Gola and William Breymeyer Jr.; and the great-grandmother of Kobe Pelland, Ariana Pelland, Elsa Schmid, Charlotte Gola, Brynn Gola, Joey Schmid, Massimo Segreti, Madelyn Breymeyer, Logan Breymeyer, Mila Segreti and Marco Segreti.
A chapel service was held on Jan. 6 at Ridgewood Cemetery. The family appreciates memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 9035 Grant Ave., Brookfield, 60513. Hitzeman Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Outstanding piece of journalism! I'm writing my...
By Steven Spiro
Posted: January 13th, 2017 7:32 AM
Outstanding, well researched piece of work. The editor...
By Ben Venuti
Posted: January 12th, 2017 3:18 PM
Here are some folks that you can write to about this! ...
By Elizabeth Gardner
Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:51 AM
Please complete the article and post how many...
By Greg Nessinger
Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:11 AM
If everyone went to court to follow up, when there is...
By Derrick Mancini
Posted: January 12th, 2017 10:43 AM
I applaud the great work of our officers - and believe...
By Pamela Rumancik
Posted: January 11th, 2017 5:20 PM
ROBERT FROM BROOKFIELD: The Villages and Red Light...
By Robert Novotny
Posted: January 11th, 2017 11:30 AM
For folks thinking an article like this will fire-up...
By George Nemecek
Posted: January 11th, 2017 9:03 AM
I got a ticket for turning right on red from Harlem...
By Debbie Ann
Posted: January 10th, 2017 9:32 PM
Excellent reporting. A follow-up article of the main...
By Patrick Calby
Posted: January 10th, 2017 4:47 PM