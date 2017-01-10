Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Marian Laurie, 88

Retired bus driver

Obituaries

Marian Laurie

Marian G. Laurie (nee Blum), 88, of Wilmington and formerly of Brookfield, died on Jan. 4, 2017. She was born on Aug. 22, 1928 and worked as a bus driver for a transportation company. 

Ms. Laurie was the wife of the late David Laurie; the mother of Bonnie Pelland, Melinda "Lindy" (William) Breymeyer and David E. Laurie; the grandmother of Jason (Angie) Pelland, Joshua (Tomoko) Pelland, Amanda (John) Schmid, Loralee (Joseph) Segreti, Monica (Daniel) Gola and William Breymeyer Jr.; and the great-grandmother of Kobe Pelland, Ariana Pelland, Elsa Schmid, Charlotte Gola, Brynn Gola, Joey Schmid, Massimo Segreti, Madelyn Breymeyer, Logan Breymeyer, Mila Segreti and Marco Segreti. 

A chapel service was held on Jan. 6 at Ridgewood Cemetery. The family appreciates memorials to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 9035 Grant Ave., Brookfield, 60513. Hitzeman Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements. 

