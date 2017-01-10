Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
24°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Mental health board survey now online

Opinion: Letters to the editor

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

On behalf of the Riverside Township Mental Health Board, I am writing to thank the community for supporting our efforts to assess our community's needs and to plan for the most important mental health and related services in the future. 

In November of 1972, the voters of Riverside Township approved a referendum creating a special tax, the purpose of which is to fund community-based services for the mentally ill, developmentally disabled (including autism), and the chemically dependent citizens of Riverside Township. 

The RTMHB was created soon after to plan, fund and monitor the provision of these services. Since that time, it has supported an array of community-based, cost-effective and non-duplicated services in the township. 

RTMHB supports those programs which sustain and improve the well-being of individuals, their attitude toward themselves and their adjustment to the community and each other and acts as a source of mental health information and as a representative of the community.

The members of the Riverside Township Mental Health Board are now inviting our neighbors to share their opinions and priorities as we plan for the future. On Saturday, Nov. 5, we held a successful community forum to discuss the community's needs and to gain perspectives from local residents. We will be interviewing key community leaders to gain more in-depth information about current demand for mental health and related services and trends they are noting.  

The third part of our process is an online, anonymous survey. We invite all readers of this publication who live in Riverside Township to participate; the link to the survey is 

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RSMHBsurvey

For residents who may wish to complete this survey on a paper form, please contact John Shustitzky at 708-302-6920 and he will arrange to send you a survey and a postage-paid return envelope.

When we have reviewed the community's input and summarized their ideas, we will share the results with the community and make copies available to all who are interested.

Thank you again to those who attended our community forum, and for those of you who are willing to share your ideas with us through the survey.

 

Timothy Heilenbach, president

Riverside Township Mental Health Board

Brookfield

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Household Cook Full Time

A community of catholic priests and brothers (The Claretians) located in the Oak Park neighborhood is looking for a Household Cook. The number of residents in this large home typically averages 6 to 10 at any given time. The Household Cook is...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Biggest problem with red light cameras is the exposure...

By Igor A Kalinin

Posted: January 13th, 2017 10:39 AM

On: A street paved with gold

Outstanding piece of journalism! I'm writing my...

By Steven Spiro

Posted: January 13th, 2017 7:32 AM

On: A street paved with gold

Outstanding, well researched piece of work. The editor...

By Ben Venuti

Posted: January 12th, 2017 3:18 PM

On: A street paved with gold

Here are some folks that you can write to about this! ...

By Elizabeth Gardner

Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:51 AM

On: A street paved with gold

Please complete the article and post how many...

By Greg Nessinger

Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:11 AM

On: Red-light cameras by the numbers

If everyone went to court to follow up, when there is...

By Derrick Mancini

Posted: January 12th, 2017 10:43 AM

On: A street paved with gold

I applaud the great work of our officers - and believe...

By Pamela Rumancik

Posted: January 11th, 2017 5:20 PM

On: Show gratitude for law enforcement

ROBERT FROM BROOKFIELD: The Villages and Red Light...

By Robert Novotny

Posted: January 11th, 2017 11:30 AM

On: A street paved with gold

For folks thinking an article like this will fire-up...

By George Nemecek

Posted: January 11th, 2017 9:03 AM

On: A street paved with gold

I got a ticket for turning right on red from Harlem...

By Debbie Ann

Posted: January 10th, 2017 9:32 PM

On: A street paved with gold

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close