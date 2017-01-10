Red-light cameras by the numbers
The figures below represent red-light camera operations in River Forest, Forest Park, North Riverside and Berwyn along Harlem Avenue from North Avenue to Cermak Road between Jan. 1, 2014 to Oct. 31, 2016.
Not all of the cameras in this analysis operated the full length of this time period. The most profitable North Riverside camera, for instance, began operation in May 2014, according to village records.
Total tickets issued: 265,301
Value of total tickets issued: $26,530,100
Total collected revenues: $16,297,902.62
(not including Forest Park)
River Forest
North Avenue and Harlem Ave.
37,785 tickets issued
$3,778,500 worth of citations issued
$2,685,904.36 in collected revenue
Lake and Harlem
14,237 tickets issued
$1,423,700 worth of citations issued
$1,088,670.33 in collected revenue
Total tickets issued: 52,022
Value of total tickets issued: $5,202,200
Total collected revenue: $3,774,574.69
North Riverside
Eastbound Cermak at Harlem
25,401 tickets issued
$2,540,100 worth of citations issued
$1,485,689.51 in collected revenue
Southbound Harlem at Cermak
82,875 tickets issued
$8,287,500 worth of citations issued
$4,960,826.01 in collected revenues
Total tickets issued: 108,276
Value of total tickets issued: $10,827,600
Total collected revenue: $6,446,515.52
Berwyn
Northbound Harlem at Cermak
69,053 tickets issued
$6,905,300 worth of citations issued
$4,422,207.41 in collected revenues
Westbound Cermak at Harlem
30,393 tickets issued
$3,039,300 worth of citations issued
$1,654,605 in collected revenues
Total tickets issued: 99,446
Value of total tickets issued: $9,944,600
Total collected revenue: $6,076,812.41
Forest Park
Southbound Harlem & Roosevelt
2,618 tickets issued
$261,800 worth of citations issued
Unknown amount in collected revenue*
Eastbound Roosevelt at Harlem
2,939 tickets issued
$293,900 worth of citations issued
Unknown amount in collected revenue*
Total tickets issued: 5,557
Value of total tickets issued: $555,700
Total collected revenues: Unknown*
Right turn on red (RTOR) figures
River Forest
North and Harlem
Total citations: 37,785
RTOR citations: 32,769
Percentage of citations issued for RTOR
violations: 86.7 percent
Lake and Harlem
Total citations: 14,237
RTOR citations: 13,166
Percentage of citations issued for RTOR
violations: 92.4 percent
North Riverside
Eastbound Cermak at Harlem
Total citations: 25,401
RTOR citations: 24,820
Percentage of citations issued for RTOR
violations: 97.7 percent
Southbound Harlem at Cermak
Total citations: 82,875
RTOR citations: 76,407
Percentage of citations issued for RTOR
violations: 92.2 percent
Berwyn
Northbound Harlem at Cermak
Total citations: 69,053
RTOR citations: 65,787
Percentage of citations issued for RTOR
violations: 95.3 percent
Westbound Cermak at Harlem
Total citations: 30,393
RTOR citations: 23,884
Percentage of citations issued for RTOR
violations: 78.6 percent
Forest Park
No data available from village or its red
light camera vendor.
Percentage of citations issued at all intersections for RTOR violations: 91.2 percent
*Forest Park did not provide data breaking out collected revenues by camera. The village operates two cameras at Harlem and Roosevelt Road and another at Desplaines and Roosevelt. Records provided by its vendor, RedSpeed Illinois, show a total of $545,372 in collected revenues for the three cameras between January 2014 and September 2016.
Forest Park also was unable to provide a breakdown of citations issued for right-turn violations. Collections data provided by RedSpeed show Forest Park receives only about 30 percent of all collected red-light camera revenues, or about half of what its neighboring communities receive.
Reader Comments
2 Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Outstanding piece of journalism! I'm writing my...
By Steven Spiro
Posted: January 13th, 2017 7:32 AM
Outstanding, well researched piece of work. The editor...
By Ben Venuti
Posted: January 12th, 2017 3:18 PM
Here are some folks that you can write to about this! ...
By Elizabeth Gardner
Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:51 AM
Please complete the article and post how many...
By Greg Nessinger
Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:11 AM
If everyone went to court to follow up, when there is...
By Derrick Mancini
Posted: January 12th, 2017 10:43 AM
I applaud the great work of our officers - and believe...
By Pamela Rumancik
Posted: January 11th, 2017 5:20 PM
ROBERT FROM BROOKFIELD: The Villages and Red Light...
By Robert Novotny
Posted: January 11th, 2017 11:30 AM
For folks thinking an article like this will fire-up...
By George Nemecek
Posted: January 11th, 2017 9:03 AM
I got a ticket for turning right on red from Harlem...
By Debbie Ann
Posted: January 10th, 2017 9:32 PM
Excellent reporting. A follow-up article of the main...
By Patrick Calby
Posted: January 10th, 2017 4:47 PM
Greg Nessinger Facebook Verified
Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:11 AM
Please complete the article and post how many accidents there have been before and after the cameras. Did over a quarter of a million tickets make it safer?
James Walker Facebook Verified
Posted: January 10th, 2017 3:40 PM
The figures clearly show the predatory money-grab racket that red light cameras are. Federal research shows right on red turns, with or without a full stop, are involved in only six one-hundredths of one percent (0.06% or 0.0006) of crashes with injuries or fatalities. Thus almost all RTOR camera tickets rob a safe driver who endangered no one. This is no different than larceny, and governments are perps. Red light cameras need to be banned by law in every state, as they are in some already, to end the predatory money-grab rackets they are. James C. Walker, National Motorists Association