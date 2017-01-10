School board petition challenges move ahead
By Bob Uphues
A pair of challenges to the nominating petitions of two people seeking seats on local school boards have moved forward but won't be resolved until at least next week.
Sharon Anderson, an incumbent seeking re-election to the Lyons-Brookfield District 103 school board, filed a motion to dismiss the complaint against her petitions on Jan. 9. The objector, James Koc, of Brookfield, has until Jan. 13 to file his reply to the motion.
Meanwhile, on Jan. 11 at 1:30 p.m. at the Cook County Administration Building in Chicago, election officials will review signatures on Anderson's petitions whose authenticity are being challenged by Koc.
In his objection, Koc claims that 16 signatures on Anderson's petitions should be invalidated, which would drop the number of valid signatures under the 50 that are required.
A ruling on Anderson's case could be made at a hearing scheduled for Jan. 17.
Also on Jan. 13, a determination may be made regarding the candidacy of William Cassidy, the lone non-incumbent running for a seat on the Lyons Township High School Board of Education.
Cassidy's petitions are being challenged by Burr Ridge resident Robert Brogan, who claims Cassidy did not file a statement of economic interest in the same year as his nominating petitions as required by law.
This story has been changed to correct the hearing/status date for the challenge to the petitions William Cassidy.
