Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
19°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

School board petition challenges move ahead

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Bob Uphues

Editor

A pair of challenges to the nominating petitions of two people seeking seats on local school boards have moved forward but won't be resolved until at least next week.

Sharon Anderson, an incumbent seeking re-election to the Lyons-Brookfield District 103 school board, filed a motion to dismiss the complaint against her petitions on Jan. 9. The objector, James Koc, of Brookfield, has until Jan. 13 to file his reply to the motion.

Meanwhile, on Jan. 11 at 1:30 p.m. at the Cook County Administration Building in Chicago, election officials will review signatures on Anderson's petitions whose authenticity are being challenged by Koc.

In his objection, Koc claims that 16 signatures on Anderson's petitions should be invalidated, which would drop the number of valid signatures under the 50 that are required.

A ruling on Anderson's case could be made at a hearing scheduled for Jan. 17.

Also on Jan. 13, a determination may be made regarding the candidacy of William Cassidy, the lone non-incumbent running for a seat on the Lyons Township High School Board of Education.

Cassidy's petitions are being challenged by Burr Ridge resident Robert Brogan, who claims Cassidy did not file a statement of economic interest in the same year as his nominating petitions as required by law.­

This story has been changed to correct the hearing/status date for the challenge to the petitions William Cassidy. 

Contact:
Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Need a Restart?

Christmas and the New Year are perfect opportunities for each of us to jump start our year and recalibrate our priorities and relationships. Are you ready for a restart? A new beginning? Your time is now! Join us Sundays @ 11:30am New Life...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Outstanding piece of journalism! I'm writing my...

By Steven Spiro

Posted: January 13th, 2017 7:32 AM

On: A street paved with gold

Outstanding, well researched piece of work. The editor...

By Ben Venuti

Posted: January 12th, 2017 3:18 PM

On: A street paved with gold

Here are some folks that you can write to about this! ...

By Elizabeth Gardner

Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:51 AM

On: A street paved with gold

Please complete the article and post how many...

By Greg Nessinger

Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:11 AM

On: Red-light cameras by the numbers

If everyone went to court to follow up, when there is...

By Derrick Mancini

Posted: January 12th, 2017 10:43 AM

On: A street paved with gold

I applaud the great work of our officers - and believe...

By Pamela Rumancik

Posted: January 11th, 2017 5:20 PM

On: Show gratitude for law enforcement

ROBERT FROM BROOKFIELD: The Villages and Red Light...

By Robert Novotny

Posted: January 11th, 2017 11:30 AM

On: A street paved with gold

For folks thinking an article like this will fire-up...

By George Nemecek

Posted: January 11th, 2017 9:03 AM

On: A street paved with gold

I got a ticket for turning right on red from Harlem...

By Debbie Ann

Posted: January 10th, 2017 9:32 PM

On: A street paved with gold

Excellent reporting. A follow-up article of the main...

By Patrick Calby

Posted: January 10th, 2017 4:47 PM

On: A street paved with gold

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close