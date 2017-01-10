Show gratitude for law enforcement
Opinion: Letters to the editor
Most Illinoisans know someone whose life has been in one way or another affected by the scourge of society that is methamphetamine. Meth can destroy families and ruin lives, so National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, on Jan. 9, is a great opportunity to thank those who work so hard to fight our state's meth problem.
Our law enforcement officials are risking their lives day in and day out to keep meth off our streets and away from the good people of Illinois. With so much meth coming into our country from Mexico, this is a tough battle.
But our police also have proactive tools to aid them in the fight against domestic meth production. The National Precursor Log Exchange (NPLEx) is a real-time stop-sale system that prevents illegal purchases of over-the-counter cold and allergy medications containing pseudoephedrine that could be used to "cook" meth. With NPLEx, police and other law enforcement officials can proactively stop criminals from making meth.
So this week, let's all make sure we do everything we can to show our gratitude for all that law enforcement officers do to protect us. We're lucky to have law enforcement officials dedicated to making sure we're safe and keeping meth off our streets.
State Rep. Mike Zalewski (D-23rd)
Riverside
Pamela Rumancik from Riverside Facebook Verified
Posted: January 11th, 2017 5:20 PM
I applaud the great work of our officers - and believe we need to be approaching addiction from a more compassionate perspective. Here's an article with a different view. http://www.huffingtonpost.com/johann-hari/the-real-cause-of-addicti_b_6506936.html