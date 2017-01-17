Carmine Di Paolo, 84, a longtime Brookfield resident, died Nov. 24, 2016.

A barber since 1961, Mr. Di Paolo owned Friendly Barbershop on 31st Street in Brookfield and was actively licensed as a barber at the time of his death.

Mr. Di Paolo is survived by his wife, Maria; his children, Antonio (Barbara), Tomaso (Karyl), Giorgio (Kathleen), Marco (Nora); many grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of Asunta D'Agostino, Domenico (Ida), Gino and the late Dante.