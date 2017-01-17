Frank Zika, 90

Frank J. Zika, 90, a resident of Lyons for 65 years, died on Jan. 8, 2017.

Born on May 13, 1926, Mr. Zika served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was retired after a career working at Western Electric.

Mr. Zika was the husband of Kathleen (nee Sheldon); the father of Nicholas F. (late Patricia) and Richard (Janet); the grandfather of Rebecca (Jason) Boston, Nicholas, James (Pamela) and Joseph Zika; the great-grandfather of Julian, Owen and Corinne; the brother of the late Gilbert (Ellie) and the late Donald (Ellie) Zika; and an uncle to many.

Visitation is on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 9 to 10 a.m. Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home, 80 E. Burlington St. in Riverside. A funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Hugh Church 7939 43rd St. in Lyons. Entombment is at Resurrection Mausoleum in Justice.