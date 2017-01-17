Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
33°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Frank Zika, 90

Retired from Western Electric

Opinion: Obituaries

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Frank J. Zika, 90, a resident of Lyons for 65 years, died on Jan. 8, 2017. 

Born on May 13, 1926, Mr. Zika served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was retired after a career working at Western Electric. 

Mr. Zika was the husband of Kathleen (nee Sheldon); the father of Nicholas F. (late Patricia) and Richard (Janet); the grandfather of Rebecca (Jason) Boston, Nicholas, James (Pamela) and Joseph Zika; the great-grandfather of Julian, Owen and Corinne; the brother of the late Gilbert (Ellie) and the late Donald (Ellie) Zika; and an uncle to many. 

Visitation is on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 9 to 10 a.m. Ivins/Moravecek Funeral Home, 80 E. Burlington St. in Riverside. A funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Hugh Church 7939 43rd St. in Lyons. Entombment is at Resurrection Mausoleum in Justice.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

OAK PARK SPACE

Suitable for not-for-profit. Varied uses possible such as school, office spaces, community services center, clinic, etc. Please call 312-810-5948

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Just to clarify, both firehouses will be staffed by,...

By Nick Witteman

Posted: January 17th, 2017 2:00 PM

On: Brookfield inks 3-year deal with...

I am honored to be up for consideration to become an...

By Karl Cook

Posted: January 14th, 2017 8:11 AM

On: Masons part of Riverside for more...

I once fought and in the end beat Berwyn over a...

By Robert A Gabreleski

Posted: January 13th, 2017 5:17 PM

On: A street paved with gold

Biggest problem with red light cameras is the exposure...

By Igor A Kalinin

Posted: January 13th, 2017 10:39 AM

On: A street paved with gold

Outstanding piece of journalism! I'm writing my...

By Steven Spiro

Posted: January 13th, 2017 7:32 AM

On: A street paved with gold

Outstanding, well researched piece of work. The editor...

By Ben Venuti

Posted: January 12th, 2017 3:18 PM

On: A street paved with gold

Here are some folks that you can write to about this! ...

By Elizabeth Gardner

Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:51 AM

On: A street paved with gold

Please complete the article and post how many...

By Greg Nessinger

Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:11 AM

On: Red-light cameras by the numbers

If everyone went to court to follow up, when there is...

By Derrick Mancini

Posted: January 12th, 2017 10:43 AM

On: A street paved with gold

I applaud the great work of our officers - and believe...

By Pamela Rumancik

Posted: January 11th, 2017 5:20 PM

On: Show gratitude for law enforcement

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close