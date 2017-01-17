Frederick Moore, Jr., 77

Frederick E. Moore Jr., 77, a former Brookfield and La Grange Park resident, died on Jan. 10, 2017 at his Oswego home.

He was a member of the Class of 1958 at Riverside-Brookfield High School and served in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Moore was the plant manager at U.S. Bottlers in Chicago and was the owner of Engraving By Pasini.

He was also a paid-on-call firefighter with the Brookfield Fire Department, an Illinois High School Association referee and umpire for high school athletic games and the coach of the LaGrange Attorneys Baseball Team.

Mr. Moore is survived by his wife, Diane E. Moore (nee Likavec); his children, Kimberly (Mark) Matkovich and Scott Moore; and his grandchildren, Madison and Evan Matkovich.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick Sr. and Helen Moore, and his sister, Barbara Moore.

A funeral Mass was celebrated on Jan. 17 at St. Anne Church in Oswego. The family appreciates memorials in his name to the American Diabetes Association.

Johnson Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.