Helen Lubinski, 95

Helen Lubinski (nee Gofron), 95, of North Riverside, died on Jan. 13, 2017.

She was the wife of Joseph Lubinski; the mother of Susan (late Scott) Bowman and the late Linda Lubinski; the grandmother of Jennifer (Nicholas) Tabor and Jeremy Bowman; the sister of the late Paul, Walter, Ann Hallam, Josephine Schall and Mary Pinksaw; and the aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation is planned for Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. until a prayer service at 11 a.m. at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 Desplaines Ave. in North Riverside. A funeral Mass follows at 11:30 a.m. at Mater Christi Church, corner of 24th Street and 10th Ave. in North Riverside, followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside.