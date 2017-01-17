Helen Lubinski, 95
North Riverside resident
Opinion: Obituaries
Helen Lubinski (nee Gofron), 95, of North Riverside, died on Jan. 13, 2017.
She was the wife of Joseph Lubinski; the mother of Susan (late Scott) Bowman and the late Linda Lubinski; the grandmother of Jennifer (Nicholas) Tabor and Jeremy Bowman; the sister of the late Paul, Walter, Ann Hallam, Josephine Schall and Mary Pinksaw; and the aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is planned for Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. until a prayer service at 11 a.m. at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 Desplaines Ave. in North Riverside. A funeral Mass follows at 11:30 a.m. at Mater Christi Church, corner of 24th Street and 10th Ave. in North Riverside, followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Just to clarify, both firehouses will be staffed by,...
By Nick Witteman
Posted: January 17th, 2017 2:00 PM
I am honored to be up for consideration to become an...
By Karl Cook
Posted: January 14th, 2017 8:11 AM
I once fought and in the end beat Berwyn over a...
By Robert A Gabreleski
Posted: January 13th, 2017 5:17 PM
Biggest problem with red light cameras is the exposure...
By Igor A Kalinin
Posted: January 13th, 2017 10:39 AM
Outstanding piece of journalism! I'm writing my...
By Steven Spiro
Posted: January 13th, 2017 7:32 AM
Outstanding, well researched piece of work. The editor...
By Ben Venuti
Posted: January 12th, 2017 3:18 PM
Here are some folks that you can write to about this! ...
By Elizabeth Gardner
Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:51 AM
Please complete the article and post how many...
By Greg Nessinger
Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:11 AM
If everyone went to court to follow up, when there is...
By Derrick Mancini
Posted: January 12th, 2017 10:43 AM
I applaud the great work of our officers - and believe...
By Pamela Rumancik
Posted: January 11th, 2017 5:20 PM