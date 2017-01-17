Kathryn Wadda, 80

Kathryn R. Wadda, 80, died in her Brookfield home on Jan. 15, 2017.

Ms. Wadda was a homemaker who was a very active volunteer at St. Barbara Parish as a Eucharistic minister, in the Ministry of Bereavement, in the Pastoral Care Office and as a member of the Council of Catholic Women. She enjoyed reading and was an avid Chicago White Sox and Blackhawks fan.

She is survived by her children, Sheila (James) Dunscomb, Frank W. (companion, Gwen Mackowiak) Wadda III and Kevin (Iris) Wadda, and her grandchildren, Zane, Lilyan and Anthony. She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank W. Wadda.

Visitation is on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 3847 Prairie Ave. in Brookfield. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. at St. Barbara Church, 4008 Prairie Ave., Brookfield, followed by interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice.