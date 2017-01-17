Mary Dobbyn, 81

Mary Dobbyn (nee Bowie), 81, of North Riverside, died on Jan. 15, 2017 in Lyons. Born on Sept. 11, 1935 in South Queensferry, Scotland, she did clerical work at United Stationers in Forest Park before retiring.

Ms. Dobbyn is survived by her daughter, Maureen (John) Jacobsen; her grandchildren, Thomas (Michelle) Jacobsen, Kelsey (Tony) Chico and Meghan Jacobsen; and her great-grandchildren, Zoey, Anthony, Alana and Luke.

Visitation is on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 Desplaines Ave. in North Riverside. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at Mater Christi Church, corner of 24th Street and 10th Ave. in North Riverside, followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside.