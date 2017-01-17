Mary Dobbyn, 81
Worked at United Stationers
Opinion: Obituaries
Mary Dobbyn (nee Bowie), 81, of North Riverside, died on Jan. 15, 2017 in Lyons. Born on Sept. 11, 1935 in South Queensferry, Scotland, she did clerical work at United Stationers in Forest Park before retiring.
Ms. Dobbyn is survived by her daughter, Maureen (John) Jacobsen; her grandchildren, Thomas (Michelle) Jacobsen, Kelsey (Tony) Chico and Meghan Jacobsen; and her great-grandchildren, Zoey, Anthony, Alana and Luke.
Visitation is on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 Desplaines Ave. in North Riverside. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at Mater Christi Church, corner of 24th Street and 10th Ave. in North Riverside, followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside.
Reader Comments
No Comments - Add Your Comment
Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.
Facebook Connect
Quick Links
Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.
|Subscribe
|Classified
|Multimedia
|Contact us
|Submit Letter To The Editor
|Place a Classified Ad
Classified Ad
Latest Comments
Just to clarify, both firehouses will be staffed by,...
By Nick Witteman
Posted: January 17th, 2017 2:00 PM
I am honored to be up for consideration to become an...
By Karl Cook
Posted: January 14th, 2017 8:11 AM
I once fought and in the end beat Berwyn over a...
By Robert A Gabreleski
Posted: January 13th, 2017 5:17 PM
Biggest problem with red light cameras is the exposure...
By Igor A Kalinin
Posted: January 13th, 2017 10:39 AM
Outstanding piece of journalism! I'm writing my...
By Steven Spiro
Posted: January 13th, 2017 7:32 AM
Outstanding, well researched piece of work. The editor...
By Ben Venuti
Posted: January 12th, 2017 3:18 PM
Here are some folks that you can write to about this! ...
By Elizabeth Gardner
Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:51 AM
Please complete the article and post how many...
By Greg Nessinger
Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:11 AM
If everyone went to court to follow up, when there is...
By Derrick Mancini
Posted: January 12th, 2017 10:43 AM
I applaud the great work of our officers - and believe...
By Pamela Rumancik
Posted: January 11th, 2017 5:20 PM