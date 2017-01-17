Peter Medenis, 59

Peter Nils Medenis, 59, of Brookfield, died on Jan. 13, 2017.

Born on January 26, 1957 to the late Vidvuds (Aija) and Rute Medenis and known to friends and family as "Pete-O," he grew up in Riverside and attended Riverside-Brookfield High School before receiving a degree in culinary arts.

Mr. Medenis was a chef at many Michigan and Chicago-area establishments. In later years, he worked as a food distributor and founded Wild Onion Spice Co. He was a resource for trivia and a rock music aficionado. His passions included the Blackhawks, new recipes, and his two beloved cats.

Devoted to his Latvian heritage, he was actively involved in his fraternity and Latvian Center Garezers in Three Rivers, Michigan, where donations may be made in his memory.

Mr. Medenis is survived by his sister, Ismene Munch Hearlston (Ronald); his brother, John (Joanne); and his stepsisters, Baiba Berzins (Janis) and Inese Liepins. He was an uncle to Kathryn, Larissa, Michelle, Andis, Tija, Alexander, Evan and the late Derrick.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. at the Chicago Latvian Zion Church, South Building, 6551 W. Montrose Ave. in Chicago.