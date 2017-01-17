Robert Mendel Sr., 91

Robert L. Mendel, Sr., 91, died in his Brookfield home on Jan. 13, 2017.

Mr. Mendel served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was a retired commercial photographer who worked at Peterson & Associates in Chicago for 45 years.

He enjoyed playing musical instruments, especially the piano and saxophone. He was a member of the Jazz Society of Brookfield and played in the musical combos The Caravans and The Aristocrats.

Mr. Mendel is survived by his sons, Robert (the late Leslie) Mendel Jr. and Stephen (Lois) Mendel; his grandchildren, Lisa (Kenneth) Sebek and Samuel Mendel; and his great-grandchildren, Jason, Theresa, Sarah and Matthew Sebek.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Casimira Mendel (nee Sakowicz).

Visitation is on Jan. 18 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Johnson Funeral Home, 3847 Prairie Ave. in Brookfield. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. at St. Barbara Church, 4008 Prairie Ave., followed by interment at Chapel Hill Gardens South in Oak Lawn.