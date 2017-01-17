Thanks to Brookfield police
Opinion: Letters to the editor
Thank you to the Brookfield police officers who protect our town every day. Especially thank you to the two officers who were injured due to the incident in the 3800 block of Cleveland on Jan. 7 ("Cops: Brookfielder arrested for DUI rammed two squads," News, Jan. 11).
I am glad that incident did not have a more serious outcome. Please, residents of Brookfield, Riverside and North Riverside, say a thank you to the fellow officers for what they do for our town.
Steven Lifka
Brookfield
