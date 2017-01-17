Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
34°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Thanks to Brookfield police

Opinion: Letters to the editor

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Thank you to the Brookfield police officers who protect our town every day. Especially thank you to the two officers who were injured due to the incident in the 3800 block of Cleveland on Jan. 7 ("Cops: Brookfielder arrested for DUI rammed two squads," News, Jan. 11).

I am glad that incident did not have a more serious outcome. Please, residents of Brookfield, Riverside and North Riverside, say a thank you to the fellow officers for what they do for our town.

Steven Lifka

Brookfield

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

Just to clarify, both firehouses will be staffed by,...

By Nick Witteman

Posted: January 17th, 2017 2:00 PM

On: Brookfield inks 3-year deal with...

I am honored to be up for consideration to become an...

By Karl Cook

Posted: January 14th, 2017 8:11 AM

On: Masons part of Riverside for more...

I once fought and in the end beat Berwyn over a...

By Robert A Gabreleski

Posted: January 13th, 2017 5:17 PM

On: A street paved with gold

Biggest problem with red light cameras is the exposure...

By Igor A Kalinin

Posted: January 13th, 2017 10:39 AM

On: A street paved with gold

Outstanding piece of journalism! I'm writing my...

By Steven Spiro

Posted: January 13th, 2017 7:32 AM

On: A street paved with gold

Outstanding, well researched piece of work. The editor...

By Ben Venuti

Posted: January 12th, 2017 3:18 PM

On: A street paved with gold

Here are some folks that you can write to about this! ...

By Elizabeth Gardner

Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:51 AM

On: A street paved with gold

Please complete the article and post how many...

By Greg Nessinger

Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:11 AM

On: Red-light cameras by the numbers

If everyone went to court to follow up, when there is...

By Derrick Mancini

Posted: January 12th, 2017 10:43 AM

On: A street paved with gold

I applaud the great work of our officers - and believe...

By Pamela Rumancik

Posted: January 11th, 2017 5:20 PM

On: Show gratitude for law enforcement

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close