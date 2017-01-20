Bank on Ogden Avenue in Brookfield robbed
Subject reportedly implied he had a weapon
Updated:
By Bob Uphues
A man who implied he was armed with a gun robbed a Brookfield bank on Friday afternoon, resulting in a brief soft lockdown of nearby schools while police made sure the offender was no longer in the area.
According to a press release, a black male in in his 20s or 30s and wearing gray hooded jacket entered Citibank, 9009 Ogden Ave., just after noon and approached a teller.
The offender reportedly implied he was carrying a gun, but never displayed a weapon, Police Chief James Episcopo confirmed. The offender fled the bank after getting money from the teller. No one was injured.
Brookfield police responded to the scene but could not locate a suspect. The investigation is being turned over to the Chicago bureau of the FBI.
The FBI has linked the Brookfield bank robbery suspect to the robbery of Citibank, 1012 S. Main St. in Lombard on Aug. 19, 2016 and the robbery of Chase Bank, 7501 Cass Ave. in Darien on Jan. 6.
Episcopo said that in his 30 years as a Brookfield police officer he couldn't remember a bank robbery happening in the village.
This story has been changed to update the description of the offender based on surveillance camera images provided by police and to include new information from the FBI linking the suspect to two other robberies.
Contact:
Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark
