Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
46°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Bank on Ogden Avenue in Brookfield robbed

Subject reportedly implied he had a weapon

Updated:

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Bob Uphues

Editor

A man who implied he was armed with a gun robbed a Brookfield bank on Friday afternoon, resulting in a brief soft lockdown of nearby schools while police made sure the offender was no longer in the area.

According to a press release, a black male in in his 20s or 30s and wearing gray hooded jacket entered Citibank, 9009 Ogden Ave., just after noon and approached a teller.

The offender reportedly implied he was carrying a gun, but never displayed a weapon, Police Chief James Episcopo confirmed. The offender fled the bank after getting money from the teller. No one was injured.

Brookfield police responded to the scene but could not locate a suspect. The investigation is being turned over to the Chicago bureau of the FBI.

The FBI has linked the Brookfield bank robbery suspect to the robbery of Citibank, 1012 S. Main St. in Lombard on Aug. 19, 2016 and the robbery of Chase Bank, 7501 Cass Ave. in Darien on Jan. 6.

Episcopo said that in his 30 years as a Brookfield police officer he couldn't remember a bank robbery happening in the village.

This story has been changed to update the description of the offender based on surveillance camera images provided by police and to include new information from the FBI linking the suspect to two other robberies.

Contact:
Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Large Sunny Room

with fridge & microwave. Near Green line, bus, Oak Park, 24 hour desk, parking lot. $101.00 week & up. New Mgmt. 773-378-8888

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

I am saddened to read this news. My heartfelt...

By Patti Rank

Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:26 PM

On: Peter Medenis, 59

Waiting for a response/explanation/mea culpa from soon...

By Ben Venuti

Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:53 PM

On: Easy money

Just to clarify, both firehouses will be staffed by,...

By Nick Witteman

Posted: January 17th, 2017 2:00 PM

On: Brookfield inks 3-year deal with...

I am honored to be up for consideration to become an...

By Karl Cook

Posted: January 14th, 2017 8:11 AM

On: Masons part of Riverside for more...

I once fought and in the end beat Berwyn over a...

By Robert A Gabreleski

Posted: January 13th, 2017 5:17 PM

On: A street paved with gold

Biggest problem with red light cameras is the exposure...

By Igor A Kalinin

Posted: January 13th, 2017 10:39 AM

On: A street paved with gold

Outstanding piece of journalism! I'm writing my...

By Steven Spiro

Posted: January 13th, 2017 7:32 AM

On: A street paved with gold

Outstanding, well researched piece of work. The editor...

By Ben Venuti

Posted: January 12th, 2017 3:18 PM

On: A street paved with gold

Here are some folks that you can write to about this! ...

By Elizabeth Gardner

Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:51 AM

On: A street paved with gold

Please complete the article and post how many...

By Greg Nessinger

Posted: January 12th, 2017 11:11 AM

On: Red-light cameras by the numbers

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close