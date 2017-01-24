Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
37°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

First Avenue bike path nears completion

With MWRD gone, final section to be paved in spring

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

With MWRD work complete, all that remains is final paving. | William Camargo/Staff Photographer

By Bob Uphues

Editor

Students and other active people have been using the bike path connecting 26th Street in North Riverside with Riverside-Brookfield High School – even though barricades indicate that the newest section of the path isn't officially open yet.

Throughout the late fall and into winter, the path was located in an active construction zone, with crews from the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District of Greater Chicago working to shore up the massive Salt Creek Intercepting Sewer, which runs far underground along First Avenue.

A section of the land earmarked for the path along the west side of First Avenue, near its intersection with Golfview Avenue, served as a construction staging area for the MWRD.

Because construction progressed slowly through that area, by the time the MWRD vacated the area it was too cold to lay asphalt along that stretch of the path, which remains unfinished.

Some gravel has been deposited at the location, but as of late last week it was not graded and a large pile of earth is still something of an impediment from where the path terminates right now, about 100 feet or so east of Golfview Avenue.

But Mayor Hubert Hermanek Jr. of North Riverside, which has been the lead municipal sponsor for this phase of the project, said that the unfinished section of the path will be covered with gravel and graded to make it more passable until it can be paved after the weather warms up. Hermanek also said temporary striping will be laid down as well.

"The paving depends on the weather," said Hermanek. "It'll probably be March or April, after the asphalt factories open again."

Meanwhile, new countdown traffic signals slated for the north-south crosswalk on the west side of First Avenue at 31st Street and the east-west crosswalk where First Avenue curves to meet Golfview Avenue should be installed during the first week of February, said Hermanek.

The underground electrical connections are already in place and waiting for installation of the new signals.

Once the final section of the path is paved and gets its permanent striping, local and county officials will hold a ceremonial ribbon cutting for the second phase of the First Avenue bike path, which connects 26th Street and 31st Street. Phase one, which connected 31st Street and Ridgewood Road was completed in 2014.

Cook County appropriated $750,000 in its budget to complete phase two of the project after contributing $100,000 for phase one. Riverside and North Riverside paid for engineering and design, which were completed by North Riverside's municipal engineering firm, Frank Novotny and Associates. 

The final phase of the path, connecting First Avenue along the south side of 31st Street to Prairie Avenue (and providing a more direct link with the Salt Creek Bike Trail north of 31st Street) is not yet in the formal planning stages.

Contact:
Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

WANTED MILITARY ITEMS:

Helmets, medals, patches, uniforms, weapons, flags, photos, paperwork, Also toy soldiers-lead plastic-other misc. toys. Call Uncle Gary 708-522-3400

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

So at what level does this binding ballot initiative...

By George Nemecek

Posted: January 23rd, 2017 8:28 AM

On: Gold-plated rip-off

I have nothing but good memories of the Brookfield Art...

By Gail Ross

Posted: January 22nd, 2017 10:38 PM

On: Artful endeavor

Yes, it's a pay to play deal for companies...

By Joanne Schaeffer

Posted: January 22nd, 2017 5:03 PM

On: Gold-plated rip-off

I am saddened to read this news. My heartfelt...

By Patti Rank

Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:26 PM

On: Peter Medenis, 59

Waiting for a response/explanation/mea culpa from soon...

By Ben Venuti

Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:53 PM

On: Easy money

Just to clarify, both firehouses will be staffed by,...

By Nick Witteman

Posted: January 17th, 2017 2:00 PM

On: Brookfield inks 3-year deal with...

I am honored to be up for consideration to become an...

By Karl Cook

Posted: January 14th, 2017 8:11 AM

On: Masons part of Riverside for more...

I once fought and in the end beat Berwyn over a...

By Robert A Gabreleski

Posted: January 13th, 2017 5:17 PM

On: A street paved with gold

Biggest problem with red light cameras is the exposure...

By Igor A Kalinin

Posted: January 13th, 2017 10:39 AM

On: A street paved with gold

Outstanding piece of journalism! I'm writing my...

By Steven Spiro

Posted: January 13th, 2017 7:32 AM

On: A street paved with gold

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close