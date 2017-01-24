Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
37°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Fresh eyes on traffic

Opinion: Editorials

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Editorial

The Landmark View

Riverside has a habit of being pulled in two directions. Into the past and into the future. Currently this dynamic is being played out with steady and positive efforts to revitalize a downtown that has long needed some juice. Tugging the opposite way has been this nagging surety that cars are driving too fast on the winding streets and the village is being used as a pass-through for drivers looking to make time.

So it was a wise decision by the village to test these assumptions and presumptions with a full-scale traffic study by a legitimate third party. The results are now in (and available online at the village's website). They tell a calming story and then offer up a series of recommendations for the village board to consider as it balances competing priorities and eras.

Auto traffic is, for the most part, right around the norm throughout Riverside. Residential street traffic was within normal ranges. Where it was a bit high it was more likely owing to school-related traffic than outsiders looking for a shortcut. 

The consultant tells us that we need to balance a desire to expose our downtown to more people against any traffic-dampening strategy. There are also ideas on stepped-up efforts to welcome bikes to the streets.

All in all, this was money well spent. And it sets up a good basis for decisions to come.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

Lutheran-Independent

Grace Lutheran Church 7300 W. Division, River Forest David R. Lyle, Senior Pastor David W. Wegner, Assoc. Pastor Lauren Dow Wegner, Assoc. Pastor Sunday Worship, 8:30 & 11:00 a.m. Sunday School/Adult Ed. 9:45 a.m. Childcare Available Grace...

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

So at what level does this binding ballot initiative...

By George Nemecek

Posted: January 23rd, 2017 8:28 AM

On: Gold-plated rip-off

I have nothing but good memories of the Brookfield Art...

By Gail Ross

Posted: January 22nd, 2017 10:38 PM

On: Artful endeavor

Yes, it's a pay to play deal for companies...

By Joanne Schaeffer

Posted: January 22nd, 2017 5:03 PM

On: Gold-plated rip-off

I am saddened to read this news. My heartfelt...

By Patti Rank

Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:26 PM

On: Peter Medenis, 59

Waiting for a response/explanation/mea culpa from soon...

By Ben Venuti

Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:53 PM

On: Easy money

Just to clarify, both firehouses will be staffed by,...

By Nick Witteman

Posted: January 17th, 2017 2:00 PM

On: Brookfield inks 3-year deal with...

I am honored to be up for consideration to become an...

By Karl Cook

Posted: January 14th, 2017 8:11 AM

On: Masons part of Riverside for more...

I once fought and in the end beat Berwyn over a...

By Robert A Gabreleski

Posted: January 13th, 2017 5:17 PM

On: A street paved with gold

Biggest problem with red light cameras is the exposure...

By Igor A Kalinin

Posted: January 13th, 2017 10:39 AM

On: A street paved with gold

Outstanding piece of journalism! I'm writing my...

By Steven Spiro

Posted: January 13th, 2017 7:32 AM

On: A street paved with gold

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close