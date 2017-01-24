Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
37°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Mary Dobbyn, 81

North Riverside resident

Opinion: Obituaries

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

Mary Dobbyn (nee Bowie), 81, of North Riverside, died on Jan. 15, 2017 in Lyons.  Born on Sept. 11, 1935 in South Queensferry, Scotland, she did clerical work at United Stationers in Forest Park before retiring. 

Mary is survived by her daughter, Maureen (John) Jacobsen; her grandchildren, Thomas (Michelle) Jacobsen, Kelsey (Tony) Chico and Meghan Jacobsen; and her great-grandchildren, Zoey, Anthony, Alana and Luke. 

Visitation was held on Jan. 18 at North Riverside's Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. Desplaines Ave. A funeral Mass was celebrated on Jan. 19 at Mater Christi Church in North Riverside, followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Additional information is available at 708-447-2500.

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

So at what level does this binding ballot initiative...

By George Nemecek

Posted: January 23rd, 2017 8:28 AM

On: Gold-plated rip-off

I have nothing but good memories of the Brookfield Art...

By Gail Ross

Posted: January 22nd, 2017 10:38 PM

On: Artful endeavor

Yes, it's a pay to play deal for companies...

By Joanne Schaeffer

Posted: January 22nd, 2017 5:03 PM

On: Gold-plated rip-off

I am saddened to read this news. My heartfelt...

By Patti Rank

Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:26 PM

On: Peter Medenis, 59

Waiting for a response/explanation/mea culpa from soon...

By Ben Venuti

Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:53 PM

On: Easy money

Just to clarify, both firehouses will be staffed by,...

By Nick Witteman

Posted: January 17th, 2017 2:00 PM

On: Brookfield inks 3-year deal with...

I am honored to be up for consideration to become an...

By Karl Cook

Posted: January 14th, 2017 8:11 AM

On: Masons part of Riverside for more...

I once fought and in the end beat Berwyn over a...

By Robert A Gabreleski

Posted: January 13th, 2017 5:17 PM

On: A street paved with gold

Biggest problem with red light cameras is the exposure...

By Igor A Kalinin

Posted: January 13th, 2017 10:39 AM

On: A street paved with gold

Outstanding piece of journalism! I'm writing my...

By Steven Spiro

Posted: January 13th, 2017 7:32 AM

On: A street paved with gold

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close