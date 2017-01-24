Mary Dobbyn, 81

Mary Dobbyn (nee Bowie), 81, of North Riverside, died on Jan. 15, 2017 in Lyons. Born on Sept. 11, 1935 in South Queensferry, Scotland, she did clerical work at United Stationers in Forest Park before retiring.

Mary is survived by her daughter, Maureen (John) Jacobsen; her grandchildren, Thomas (Michelle) Jacobsen, Kelsey (Tony) Chico and Meghan Jacobsen; and her great-grandchildren, Zoey, Anthony, Alana and Luke.

Visitation was held on Jan. 18 at North Riverside's Kuratko-Nosek Funeral Home, 2447 S. Desplaines Ave. A funeral Mass was celebrated on Jan. 19 at Mater Christi Church in North Riverside, followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KuratkoNosek.com. Additional information is available at 708-447-2500.