Subscribe to Riverside Brookfield Landmark
37°
MainContact UsSubscribeRenew
Home
MainArticlesCrimeOpinionSportsObitsBlogsMultimediaSubscribe 
News
MainRestaurantsCouponsBlogs 
Dining
MainShopsCouponsBlogs 
Shopping
MainResourcesHome ImprovementReligion 
Directory
MainListingsOpen HousesRentalsOfficesAgentsTransfers
Real Estate
MainAdsJobsGuidelinesLegal Notices 
Classified
MainBlogsPeople  
Community

Riverside board OKs loan for library HVAC system

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Print

By Bob Uphues

Editor

As Riverside Public Library officials prepare to replace the building's heating and air-conditioning system, the Riverside Village Board on Jan. 19 approved providing the library with a $220,000 loan to help pay for the improvements.

The loan was approved unanimously by the village board as part of its consent agenda  at its Jan. 19 meeting.

By providing the loan, the village will save the library money in interest fees. The interest rate of a little more than 1.153 percent the village is charging the library is lower than interest rates the library would have obtained from a bank.

According to the resolution passed by the village board, the library will have five years to pay off the loan, paying the village five equal installments. The library must reimburse the village for any costs associated with the loan, including lost investment interest. Those costs essentially correspond to the interest rate of the loan.

The first payment on the loan is due in December 2017.

In December, the Riverside Public Library Board of Trustees hired Homer Glen-based G.T. Mechanical to install a new rooftop unit and make improvements to the HVAC system inside the library itself. The project is expected to cost the library $370,000.

Interior work could begin as early as this month, with the rooftop unit expected to be installed in late March or early April.

Meanwhile, library officials hope that temporary fixes made to the existing heating system, which was installed in 1986 and rebuilt in 2007, will hold up until spring. The systems control panel ceased working properly in early December and the hardware and software that control the system are no longer supported by the manufacturer.

With t he system stuck perpetually in air-conditioning mode, the library board decided to install a temporary thermostat as a quick fix. After some trial and error for about a week during which temperatures inside remained cold, conditions in the library stabilized.

"Patrons are not wearing coats any longer, so I take that as a good sign," library Director Janice Foley said in late December after the temporary thermostat was installed.

Contact:
Email: buphues@wjinc.com Twitter: @RBLandmark

Reader Comments

No Comments - Add Your Comment

Note: This page requires you to login with Facebook to comment.

Comment Policy

Facebook Connect

Quick Links

Sign-up to get the latest news updates for Riverside and Brookfield.

            
SubscribeClassified
MultimediaContact us
Submit Letter To The Editor
Place a Classified Ad

Classified Ad

BEAUTIFUL CHURCH FOR RENT in OAK PARK

Perfect for a congregation. Other potential uses. Corner of Scoville & Adams. 708-848-5460

Read more...

View Classified Ads

Latest Comments

So at what level does this binding ballot initiative...

By George Nemecek

Posted: January 23rd, 2017 8:28 AM

On: Gold-plated rip-off

I have nothing but good memories of the Brookfield Art...

By Gail Ross

Posted: January 22nd, 2017 10:38 PM

On: Artful endeavor

Yes, it's a pay to play deal for companies...

By Joanne Schaeffer

Posted: January 22nd, 2017 5:03 PM

On: Gold-plated rip-off

I am saddened to read this news. My heartfelt...

By Patti Rank

Posted: January 19th, 2017 9:26 PM

On: Peter Medenis, 59

Waiting for a response/explanation/mea culpa from soon...

By Ben Venuti

Posted: January 19th, 2017 2:53 PM

On: Easy money

Just to clarify, both firehouses will be staffed by,...

By Nick Witteman

Posted: January 17th, 2017 2:00 PM

On: Brookfield inks 3-year deal with...

I am honored to be up for consideration to become an...

By Karl Cook

Posted: January 14th, 2017 8:11 AM

On: Masons part of Riverside for more...

I once fought and in the end beat Berwyn over a...

By Robert A Gabreleski

Posted: January 13th, 2017 5:17 PM

On: A street paved with gold

Biggest problem with red light cameras is the exposure...

By Igor A Kalinin

Posted: January 13th, 2017 10:39 AM

On: A street paved with gold

Outstanding piece of journalism! I'm writing my...

By Steven Spiro

Posted: January 13th, 2017 7:32 AM

On: A street paved with gold

View All Comments

Contact us | Classified | Multimedia | Real Estate | Comment Policy | Privacy Policy
To view any of the other publications owned and operated by Wednesday Journal, Inc., click on the appropriate title.
Wednesday Journal | Forest Park Review | Riverside Brookfield Landmark | Austin Weekly News | Chicago Parent Magazine
© 2017 Wednesday Journal Inc.

Advertisement:

Close