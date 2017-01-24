Teens party in relative's condo | Police reports, Jan. 14-23, 2017

Police responded to a call on Jan 20 around 10 p.m. from a man inside a condo building on East Burlington St. Officers said he had tried to get into the condo of his vacationing mother-in-law but someone on the other side had kept the door shut.

Officers entered the second-story condo, but found only an open window with the screen missing and signs of a party, including "large amounts of alcohol" according to a press release.

A 15-year-old Elmhurst male was taken to Elmhurst Hospital later that night and was treated for "serious hand, wrist, and arm injuries and required immediate surgery." Police later learned six Elmhurst minors between the ages of 15 and 16 had been in the condo earlier that night, including two relatives of the condo's owner.

The condo's owner said they will not press charges but Chief Tom Weitzel said the investigation is ongoing.

"I have directed my investigators to look into the parental responsibility ordinance that Riverside has in place and if warranted, charge those involved and their parents," Weitzel said. "Police resources not only from Riverside but North Riverside and the Forest Park K9 unit were used."

Cause of overdose determined

Riverside police announced on Jan. 23 they had found dextromethorphan, more commonly called "DXM" or Triple C, to be the cause of a drug overdose suffered by a 14-year-old Brookfield student on the night of Jan. 10 at a Riverside-Brookfield High School basketball game.

Police responded on Jan. 10 to reports of a "stumbling" teenager, who told school officials and police he had taken 16 "cough medicine pills." Dextromethorphan can produce a hallucinogenic high.

The student was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood and later released. Police are still investigating

"Oftentimes parents are unaware that teens abuse this type of product, despite packaging warnings that alert parents to potential teen abuse…" Chief Tom Weitzel said in a press release. "Teens are well aware of the Triple C products already and it is being abused."

DUI

Riverside police charged a 56-year-old Riverside man on Jan 17 around 4:30 p.m. with driving under the influence after officers saw his black 2009 Chevrolet pull from a parking lot at L.J. Hauser Middle School and veer into oncoming traffic on Akenside Road.

The man's car then struck a construction barrel and the curb near the intersection of Gage and Riverside Roads before he was pulled over by officers. A Breathalyzer test pegged his blood alcohol level at .216, well above the .08 legal limit. His court date is Feb. 17.

Possible gunfire

Police responded to calls of gunfire on Jan 18 around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Des Plaines Avenue and Northgate Road. Several residents called to report the noise but a search of the area by officers revealed nothing.

Unleashed dog

Police responded to a call for an unleashed Rotweiller in Longcommon Park on Jan 18 around 8 a.m. The woman who called officers told them she was concerned about her children's safety and this was not the first time she'd seen the dog. She also described the dog's owner. Officers searched the area but did not find anything.

Bank robbery

A man who implied he was armed with a gun robbed the Brookfield Citibank, 9009 Ogden Ave., Friday afternoon, resulting in a brief soft lockdown of nearby schools while police made sure the offender was no longer in the area.

The offender reportedly implied he was carrying a gun, but never displayed a weapon, Police Chief James Episcopo confirmed. The offender fled the bank after getting money from the teller. No one was injured.

Brookfield police responded to the scene but could not locate a suspect. The investigation is being turned over to the Chicago bureau of the FBI.

The FBI has linked the Brookfield bank robbery suspect to the robbery of a Citibank in Lombard last August and a Chase Bank in Darien on Jan. 6.

Episcopo said that in his 30 years as a Brookfield police officer he couldn't remember a bank robbery happening in the village.

These items were obtained from police reports filed by the Riverside, North Riverside and Brookfield police departments, Jan. 13-20, 2017 and represent a portion of the incidents to which police responded. Unless otherwise indicated, anybody named in these reports has only been charged with a crime. These cases have not been adjudicated.

—Compiled by Thomas Vogel