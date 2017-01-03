Donna J. Kociara, 73
Home economics teacher
Opinion: Obituaries
Donna J. Kociara, 73, of Brookfield, died Dec. 27, 2016 at Amita Hinsdale Hospital.
A resident of the area since 1957, Ms. Kociara graduated from Riverside-Brookfield High School in 1960 and spent 35 years as an educator, teaching home economics in Morton High School District 201 in both Berwyn and Cicero. She retired in 1999.
Ms. Kociara was a member of the Centennial Quilters Club in LaGrange and the Illinois Retired Teachers Association. She also enjoyed reading and traveling.
She is survived by her siblings, Norine Kociara and Robert Kociara. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank S. and Jessie M. (nee Nejedly) Kociara.
A funeral Mass was celebrated Dec. 31, 2016 at St. Barbara Church in Brookfield, followed by interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside.
Johnson Funeral Home, Brookfield, handled arrangements.
